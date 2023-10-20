Watch more of our videos on Shots!

North Brewing Co, a renowned name in the craft brewing industry, has been awarded the prestigious title of Brewery of the Year 2023 by Brewers Journal.

The achievement was announced at the Brewers Congress, held on October 18. And on the same night, co-founders John Gyngell and Christian Townsley were also awarded the title of Global Ambassadors which recognised their exceptional contributions to the global brewing community.

Christian said: “We are truly humbled by these awards and the recognition of our contributions to the craft brewing community.

North Brewing Co have been crowned Brewery of the Year 2023 at the Brewers Congress. It owns a number of venues across Leeds including North Bar. Photo: Simon Hulme

"From day one, when we opened North Bar 26 years ago, our mission was to create exceptional beer and share it with the world. This award reaffirms our dedication to quality and innovation, and it’s a testament to the hard work and passion of our entire team.”

Last year, North Brewing Co secured the Best New Beer and Best Brewing Pub Company at the Brewers Congress – and for good reason: the founders have been driving forces in the craft brewing scene for years.

They opened the first craft beer bar in the country which quickly gained a reputation for great music and brilliant service and became a launchpad for what are now household names in beer, such as Brooklyn, Sierra Nevada, and Goose Island.

It currently has multiple venues in Leeds – including a taproom on Sovereign Street, minutes from the train station.

Head brewer Seb Brink was also in the running for Brewer of the Year at the Brewers Congress. His dedication to brewing excellence has been a key factor in North Brewing’s success and their continuous pursuit of perfection in every brew.