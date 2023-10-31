A popular Leeds brewery with bars across the UK has just opened its first taproom in another country.

North Brewing Co, a renowned UK craft brewery based in Leeds, has opened its first taproom outside the UK, in northern city of Treviso in Italy. North Bar Treviso is in collaboration with the brewery’s long-standing friends and agent, On Tap Agency.

The brewery has found huge success in Leeds since it opened North Bar in 1997 on New Briggate. It now has 13 awards under its belt including Brewery of the Year at the Brewers Journal 2023.

And its new venue, just 30 minutes from Venice, promises a diverse selection of drinks to cater for both craft beer lovers and casual drinkers with an extensive cocktail, wine and spirits menu available.

North Brewing Co has opened its first ever taproom abroad. Taking over Treviso, a north Italian city, the venue will serve North Bar beer classics as well as cocktails, wines and spirits. Photo: North Brewing Co

There are 13 tap lines, nine of which are exclusively dedicated to North Brewing Co’s broad range of brews, giving the bar the same authentic experience customers enjoy in the UK.

Co-founder of North Brewing John Gyngell said: “North Bar Treviso is a significant milestone for us as a brewery. We’re excited to bring our passion for craft beer to Treviso and to introduce our unique brews to the Italian market.

"We believe this partnership with On Tap Agency will enable us to create a special space for beer enthusiasts and newcomers alike.”

To enhance the dining experience, North Bar Treviso features an on-site BBQ grill that will serve up burgers, sandwiches and beef joints.

This culinary addition aims to complement the wide array of craft beers, making it the perfect destination for those looking to savour delicious food and great beer in a vibrant atmosphere.