The Three Swords Horsforth: First look inside Kirkstall Brewery's new Leeds pub with Dastaan and Northern Bloc

Kirkstall Brewery’s much-anticipated new pub is opening in Leeds on Friday.
Abbey Maclure
By Abbey Maclure
Published 16th Aug 2023, 16:30 BST

The Three Swords in Horsforth will be the brewery’s fourth venue in the city. It’s a collaboration with Adel restaurant Dastaan, which will serve Indian small plates and tapas-style street food from the pub’s kitchen.

Kirkstall Brewery has also partnered with Leeds-based business Northern Bloc to create a ‘world-first’ mango lassi soft-serve ice cream for its new pub. The New Road Side pub will officially open to the public on Friday.

We take a look inside.

After a soft launch this week, Kirkstall Brewery's new pub The Three Swords will open to the public on Friday

After a soft launch this week, Kirkstall Brewery's new pub The Three Swords will open to the public on Friday

The brewery announced its collaboration with Dastaan in May, the Adel restaurant which has found rapid success since opening last year

The brewery announced its collaboration with Dastaan in May, the Adel restaurant which has found rapid success since opening last year

Founded in 2011, Kirkstall Brewery continues the legacy of brewing left by the Cistercian Monks of Kirkstall Abbey and the Kirkstall Brewery Company of 1833-1983

Founded in 2011, Kirkstall Brewery continues the legacy of brewing left by the Cistercian Monks of Kirkstall Abbey and the Kirkstall Brewery Company of 1833-1983

The whippy-style ice cream will be served on the Three Swords' menu alongside Northern Bloc's classic vanilla, which will be dressed with a rotation of toppings

The whippy-style ice cream will be served on the Three Swords' menu alongside Northern Bloc's classic vanilla, which will be dressed with a rotation of toppings

