A new hairdressing salon has opened in Leeds today (November 12).

Gareth Vance Salon (GVS) has opened its doors in the corner of Ludgate Hill and Harewood Street, between Kirkgate Market and Victoria Gate.

Created by the former UK Creative Director of Vidal Sassoon Gareth Vance, the new salon is the combined efforts of himself, Ashton Smith Associates and five former Sassoon stylists who form the GVS team.

Sassoon, formerly in Albion Street, opened in 1973 and established a loyal base of customers during its time. It was due to close in December 2022 but was saved thanks to Gareth Vance, who had worked for the chain for 29 years.

And this new opening, which spans three floors, reunites the six-strong team who have worked together for almost all their careers.

Gareth said: “When I first saw our new space, I saw its potential and fell completely in love with it.

“Without the loyalty, support and collaboration of so many people, this salon would not be possible and I can’t wait to show old and new clients, suppliers, friends and colleagues what we’ve created together.

“For nearly two years, we haven’t had a permanent home and I’m immensely grateful to everyone that’s helped us through the transition, including our landlord Evolve Estates, and especially the team at Regis who welcomed us into their space: I’m looking forward to future collaborations with our Regis friends.”

Gareth added: “Since Sassoon in Leeds closed nearly two years ago, I have been bowled over by the friendship and community around us that goes far beyond hair.

“All of us are passionate about what we do, with every hair style a collaboration in response to each client by bringing our skills and expertise to create something they will love.

“Now, we’re excited about all the new people we will be welcoming into the space; getting to know their hair, their style while they relax and maybe even feel inspired by the new surroundings.”

The spacious salon features an educational, hands-on teaching space for up to 10 trainees with a demonstration area, suitable for events with up to 60 people, as well as a lounge area for clients with a library of books and magazines, regularly rotated with a focus on art, design, travel, food and cool finds.

The team facilities at GVS have been given the same high level design features, prioritising the comfort and wellbeing of staff as well as customers.

Customers can expect ‘zest’ filtered water throughout, to drink and for use in washing hair, and a hot desking area and charging points to comfortably relax during their appointments e.g,, when colour is being processed. A coffee bar is also open to clients at any time.

Meanwhile, a fully fitted kitchen, dining table, dedicated WiFi and charging points exist for staff.

The team are keen to prepare their own food, cut down on waste and expense and to use precious down time mindfully.

Team meetings will take place over a meal around the table and the staff room is the only music-free zone in the salon, designed to encourage conversation.

Gareth, who continues to represent Sassoon and is the first Sassoon Senior Ambassador in the company’s 70 years history, said he has had the opportunity to explore his lifelong passion for creativity and design with his new venture.

Every element of the salon is bespoke, with furniture items from some of the world’s most renowned designers individually sourced, reclaimed and repurposed into striking new fixtures and fittings.

The keen-eyed will spot marble Knoll Saarinen tables, a Cattelan Italia sideboard – now a tint bar; the top of an exquisite Ligne Roset black walnut coffee table repurposed to form the reception; an Ercol sideboard reimagined as the coffee bar, and more.

An eclectic mix of lighting from Bouroullec Brothers, Castiglioni/Flos, Louis Poulson, Arturo Alvarez, Tom Raffield and Heals transforms the space.

The whole-team effort behind GVS also extends to Gareth’s clients who have supported him in getting the new venture off the ground with business advice, legal, construction, M&E and architectural design services from Ashton Smith Associates.