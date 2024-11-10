8 of the best places for a cappuccino in Leeds according to locals including Gray's and Nesso

Geha Pandey
By Geha Pandey

Community Reporter

Published 10th Nov 2024, 16:30 BST

Leeds boasts some fantastic coffee shops. 

A cappuccino, made with equal parts espresso, steamed milk and frothed milk, is a popular choice for many. But where is the best place in Leeds for the drink?

Luckily for us, there are many brilliant establishments in Leeds who can get the drink just right. 

And who better to name the best than people who live in the city - here are 8 of the best places in Leeds for a cappuccino. Is your favourite on the list?

Mark Walsh said Gray's in Commercial Street, Rothwell, is the best place for a cappuccino in Leeds.

1. Gray's

Mark Walsh said Gray's in Commercial Street, Rothwell, is the best place for a cappuccino in Leeds. | James Hardisty Photo: James Hardisty

Adam Gregory said: "Stage Door Cafe in Yeadon Town Hall. Not only the best Cappuccino, also the BEST hot chocolate anywhere!"

2. Stage Door Cafe

Adam Gregory said: "Stage Door Cafe in Yeadon Town Hall. Not only the best Cappuccino, also the BEST hot chocolate anywhere!" | Google Photo: Google

Tracey Simpson said: "Number one on my list is Nesso Coffee Morley for a cappuccino, hence I'm popping in today on National Cappuccino Day for my coffee fix."

3. Nesso Coffee

Tracey Simpson said: "Number one on my list is Nesso Coffee Morley for a cappuccino, hence I'm popping in today on National Cappuccino Day for my coffee fix." | Jonathan Gawthorpe Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Susan Mckie said the best place for a cappuccino in Leeds is Teapot - Tea or Coffee in Kirkgate Market.

4. Teapot - Tea or Coffee

Susan Mckie said the best place for a cappuccino in Leeds is Teapot - Tea or Coffee in Kirkgate Market. | James Hardisty Photo: James Hardisty

Max Thornton said: "The Pavilion without a doubt, defo in LS26 and surrounding areas. The amount of flavour retained in their beans is just uncanny such good coffee some of best I’ve had ever anywhere."

5. The Pavilion

Max Thornton said: "The Pavilion without a doubt, defo in LS26 and surrounding areas. The amount of flavour retained in their beans is just uncanny such good coffee some of best I’ve had ever anywhere." | The Pavilion/Google Photo: The Pavilion/Google

Monika Golec said Honey Coffee Bike Cafe in Dewsbury Rd, Beeston, is one of the best places in Leeds for a cappuccino.

6. Honey Coffee Bike Cafe

Monika Golec said Honey Coffee Bike Cafe in Dewsbury Rd, Beeston, is one of the best places in Leeds for a cappuccino. | Google Photo: Google

