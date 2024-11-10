A cappuccino, made with equal parts espresso, steamed milk and frothed milk, is a popular choice for many. But where is the best place in Leeds for the drink?

Luckily for us, there are many brilliant establishments in Leeds who can get the drink just right.

And who better to name the best than people who live in the city - here are 8 of the best places in Leeds for a cappuccino. Is your favourite on the list?

1 . Gray's Mark Walsh said Gray's in Commercial Street, Rothwell, is the best place for a cappuccino in Leeds. | James Hardisty Photo: James Hardisty Photo Sales

2 . Stage Door Cafe Adam Gregory said: "Stage Door Cafe in Yeadon Town Hall. Not only the best Cappuccino, also the BEST hot chocolate anywhere!" | Google Photo: Google Photo Sales

3 . Nesso Coffee Tracey Simpson said: "Number one on my list is Nesso Coffee Morley for a cappuccino, hence I'm popping in today on National Cappuccino Day for my coffee fix." | Jonathan Gawthorpe Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe Photo Sales

4 . Teapot - Tea or Coffee Susan Mckie said the best place for a cappuccino in Leeds is Teapot - Tea or Coffee in Kirkgate Market. | James Hardisty Photo: James Hardisty Photo Sales

5 . The Pavilion Max Thornton said: "The Pavilion without a doubt, defo in LS26 and surrounding areas. The amount of flavour retained in their beans is just uncanny such good coffee some of best I’ve had ever anywhere." | The Pavilion/Google Photo: The Pavilion/Google Photo Sales

6 . Honey Coffee Bike Cafe Monika Golec said Honey Coffee Bike Cafe in Dewsbury Rd, Beeston, is one of the best places in Leeds for a cappuccino. | Google Photo: Google Photo Sales