Sassoon Leeds: Future of 49-year-old hair salon secured after creative director steps in
The future of a 49-year-old Leeds hair salon has been secured after its national creative director stepped in to take over the lease.
Sassoon, in Albion Street, opened in 1973 and has established a loyal base of customers - some who have been visiting since they were children. It was due to close today (December 24) but has been saved thanks to Gareth Vance, who has worked for the chain for 29 years.
Gareth, 50, has always been based at the Leeds salon and climbed the ranks from stylist up to Sassoon’s UK creative director. He has now taken over the lease of the city centre salon, which will be rebranded in the new year but continue to operate as a Sassoon partner salon.
Gareth told the Yorkshire Evening Post: “It’s an exciting rebirth. We’ve been here 49 years and we’ll be settling into the 50th year with a new relationship with Sassoon. It’s exciting for me and the team, and it means most of the team are staying here.
“The customer support has been amazing. The decision to stay here is because of the clients and the team, the loyalty they’ve shown me through all my changes of job, and increasing prices, is fantastic. The biggest thing for me about Sassoon is the team and the training we deliver. It’s second to none.”
Sassoon will reopen in its current location in the New Year, before moving home and rebranding - Gareth is working on the new name. He added: “Changes happen, we live in a changing world, but we hope the same exceptional standard of hairdressing will continue for the next 49 years.”