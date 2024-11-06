You can now get a taste of Colombia in Leeds.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Colombia cafe Obleas To Go opened in Leeds Kirkgate Market today (November 6).

The business, which is named after a popular wafer dessert in Latin America, has been serving a range of traditional and homemade street food delights from its stall in the Market Kitchen for a year now.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A new Colombia cafe has opening in Leeds Kirkgate Market. Photo: Leeds Kirkgate Market | Leeds Kirkgate Market

Its new permanent location in Unit 22 in the 1904 Hall comes after the business experienced huge success, Leeds Kirkgate Market announced on official social media channels.

The X, formerly Twitter, post said: “Wednesday welcome. Introducing Obleas To Go.

“Obleas have been trading with us in the Market Kitchen and in just one year their success has taken them from 'barrow to bricks'.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Selling traditional Colombian sweet obleas and savoury empanadas, we are thrilled they have made the move to the glorious 1904 Hall.”

Customers can now expect a range of hot drinks, tropical and exotic drinks, and many more desserts at the bigger base.

Find out more information about the new opening via Leeds Kirkgate Market’s official social media channels.