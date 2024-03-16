Finding a new hairdresser may be one of the most daunting tasks one has to face. This might also be why some people are fiercely loyal to their favourite.
Leeds is home to hundreds and hundreds of hairdressers, salons and beauty studios, making it even trickier to find the best for someone who might have moved here recently or who is looking for a new go-to place.
Here are 13 of the most frequently mentioned by YEP readers:
1. Bows Hair & Beauty
Bows Hair & Beauty on Stainbeck Road in Chapel Allerton is highly recommended by our readers and was praised for its "fantastic team" and "excellent customer service". Photo: Bows Hair & Beauty
2. Jason's of Kippax
Jason's on Kippax's High Street ranked high due to their "fantastic team of talented hairdressers". Photo: Google
3. Renaissance Hair & Beauty
Conveniently located on Albion Street in Leeds city centre, Renaissance is a popular choice with YEP readers. Photo: Google
4. Haus of XS
Award winning hairdressers Haus of XS operates two salons on Wakefield Road and Gledhow Valley Road. Photo: Haus of XS/Google
5. Tracey's Hair Express
The hair salon on Selby Road was recommended by readers praising their "fantastic stylists" and "very warm welcome". Photo: Google
6. Honey & Blue Hair & Beauty
Another popular hairdresser on High Street in Kippax is Honey & Blue, which one reader said was "by far the best". Photo: Google
