Finding a new hairdresser may be one of the most daunting tasks one has to face. This might also be why some people are fiercely loyal to their favourite.

Leeds is home to hundreds and hundreds of hairdressers, salons and beauty studios, making it even trickier to find the best for someone who might have moved here recently or who is looking for a new go-to place.

We asked our readers on social media which in their opinion is the best hairdresser in the city - and we received more than 900 answers.

Here are 13 of the most frequently mentioned by YEP readers:

1 . Bows Hair & Beauty Bows Hair & Beauty on Stainbeck Road in Chapel Allerton is highly recommended by our readers and was praised for its "fantastic team" and "excellent customer service".

2 . Jason's of Kippax Jason's on Kippax's High Street ranked high due to their "fantastic team of talented hairdressers".

3 . Renaissance Hair & Beauty Conveniently located on Albion Street in Leeds city centre, Renaissance is a popular choice with YEP readers.

4 . Haus of XS Award winning hairdressers Haus of XS operates two salons on Wakefield Road and Gledhow Valley Road.

5 . Tracey's Hair Express The hair salon on Selby Road was recommended by readers praising their "fantastic stylists" and "very warm welcome".