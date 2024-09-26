Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Plans have been approved to create a lay-by for speed camera vans along a busy route in Leeds.

The proposals would see the introduction of a police hard-standing area for the purposes of enforcing the speed limit along the A659 Harewood Road as it passes into and through Collingham.

Located alongside the southern side of the carriageway, the approval comes following complaints over excessive speed along the 30 mph route.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It comes as part of a wider agreement in April 2023, during which funds can be allocated for the introduction of hard standing in areas where the requirements had met thresholds for enhanced enforcement.

The proposals would see the introduction of a police hard-standing area. | Google/NW

A Leeds City Council spokesperson said: “Following complaints about excessive traffic speeds on the A659 Harewood Road within the 30mph built-up area, we approved plans to provide a hardstanding for the West Yorkshire Safety Camera Partnership to deploy a mobile enforcement vehicle in a safe location off the live carriageway.

“As part of this work, we have also identified other improvements to keep people safe such as a new footway link between the existing bus stop opposite Langwith Gates to the existing traffic island, which will be made wider to better accommodate pedestrians.

“We remain committed to reducing road deaths and improving road safety, as set out in our Vision Zero Policy, which aims to eliminate road deaths and serious injury on our roads by 2040.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meetings were held on site with the Camera Partnership, West Yorkshire Police and the Traffic Engineering Manager to identify suitable and appropriate locations for a mobile enforcement vehicle to be deployed.

The chosen location was preferred as it provided the “best visibility to adequately enforce the speed limit change on entry to Collingham.”

Plans have also been approved for the introduction of a new footway link between the existing bus stop opposite Langwith Gates to the existing traffic island and for the widening of the traffic island.