A popular music bar in Leeds has been put up for sale after announcing permanent closure.

Alley Cats, located on Harrogate Road, Chapel Allerton, closed for good last month (Saturday, December 21) and has now been put up for sale at an asking price of £60,000.

The popular venue was previously saved from closure by North Brewing Co in late 2023, but posting to social media the owners confirmed that despite their best efforts, continuing to operate the bar was “no longer an option.”

Alley Cats on Harrogate Road, Chapel Allerton, has been put up for sale at an asking price of £60,000.

Known for its quirky US-style fast food menu, as well as hosting music and quiz nights, the bar has been listed by Ernest Wilson Business Agents.

The ad listing said: “Alley Cats had established itself on the Chapel Allerton drinking circuit as a fun cafe bar with a simple food menu and music. Latterly, breakfasts became very popular and would undoubtedly prove to be so again.

“We believe the venue would be successful as a micro pub operation, coffee bar or re-instate itself as a cafe bar with food - the kitchen is plenty adequate.

“The venue was originally run by a pub group, but in our opinion would best suit owner operators with a hands-on approach.”

Situated in a bustling parade of shops with free on-street parking, Alley Cats features a decked outside seating area which doubles the bar’s capacity.

Internally, the bar is approximately 55 sq m (595 sq ft) of open plan space with service bar and seating for 30 customers. It has a rear catering kitchen with commercial quality equipment under a hooded extraction system.

The bar’s net profits and annual turnover have not been disclosed.