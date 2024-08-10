13 cafes and coffee shops for sale in Leeds including Aromas Coffee and the Plant Collection

Alex Grant
By Alex Grant

Reporter

Published 10th Aug 2024, 11:30 GMT

A host of cafes and coffee shops have been put up for sale in Leeds.

There are over a dozen coffee shops for sale across Leeds including in popular hot spots such as Roundhay, Horsforth and Cross Gates.

One such hotspot is Aromas Coffee House, in Roundhay, which boasts rave reviews on Google, with customers praising its coffee and “superb” food.

These venues are for sale at a range of prices and are all listed on BusinessesForSale.com.

Any one of these could prove the perfect business opportunity for anyone looking to start out or expand.

Take a look below at 13 cafes and coffee shops currently listed as for sale in Leeds...

Aromas Coffee House, on Street Lane in Roundhay, has been listed for sale.

1. Aromas Coffee Shop - £39,950

Aromas Coffee House, on Street Lane in Roundhay, has been listed for sale. | Tony Johnson

Former Sweet Tooth Bakery, on Stanningley Road in Armley, has been listed for sale.

2. Sweet Tooth Bakery - £2,950

Former Sweet Tooth Bakery, on Stanningley Road in Armley, has been listed for sale. | Google

DJ's Fast Food, on Byron Street in Leeds city centre, has been listed for sale.

3. DJ's Fast Food - £87,000

DJ's Fast Food, on Byron Street in Leeds city centre, has been listed for sale. | DJ's Fast Food/Google

Smiths Food Bar, on Main Street in Allerton Bywater, has been listed for sale.

4. Smiths Food Bar - £27,500

Smiths Food Bar, on Main Street in Allerton Bywater, has been listed for sale. | Smiths Food Bar/Google

Lister Fisheries and Filling Station, on North Lane in Headingley, has listed for sale.

5. Lister Fisheries and Filling Station - £59,950

Lister Fisheries and Filling Station, on North Lane in Headingley, has listed for sale. | Google

Scarlett's Sandwich bar, on Station Road in Horsforth, has been listed for sale

6. Scarlett's Sandwich bar - £23,000

Scarlett's Sandwich bar, on Station Road in Horsforth, has been listed for sale | Justin Keenan/Google

