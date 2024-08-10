There are over a dozen coffee shops for sale across Leeds including in popular hot spots such as Roundhay, Horsforth and Cross Gates.

One such hotspot is Aromas Coffee House, in Roundhay, which boasts rave reviews on Google, with customers praising its coffee and “superb” food.

These venues are for sale at a range of prices and are all listed on BusinessesForSale.com.

Any one of these could prove the perfect business opportunity for anyone looking to start out or expand.

Take a look below at 13 cafes and coffee shops currently listed as for sale in Leeds...

1 . Aromas Coffee Shop - £39,950 Aromas Coffee House, on Street Lane in Roundhay, has been listed for sale. | Tony Johnson Photo Sales

2 . Sweet Tooth Bakery - £2,950 Former Sweet Tooth Bakery, on Stanningley Road in Armley, has been listed for sale. | Google Photo Sales

3 . DJ's Fast Food - £87,000 DJ's Fast Food, on Byron Street in Leeds city centre, has been listed for sale. | DJ's Fast Food/Google Photo Sales

4 . Smiths Food Bar - £27,500 Smiths Food Bar, on Main Street in Allerton Bywater, has been listed for sale. | Smiths Food Bar/Google Photo Sales

5 . Lister Fisheries and Filling Station - £59,950 Lister Fisheries and Filling Station, on North Lane in Headingley, has listed for sale. | Google Photo Sales