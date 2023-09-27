Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Alley Cats in Chapel Allerton opened for the final time today after nearly six years in the business. The rock-and-roll-themed bar and American kitchen, recently popular for its drag bingo, survived the Covid pandemic – but its owners said hikes in utilities and wholesale costs meant it had “no choice” but to close down.

The quirky bar served a US-style fast food menu including mac and cheese and burgers, as well as hosting quiz nights, and started out as a pop-up before making a permanent home on Harrogate Road.

Leeds bar Alley Cats in Chapel Allerton closed for the final time today (Photo by Tony Johnson/National World)

"Since opening in January 2018, we have had the adventure of a lifetime. We’ve made wonderful lifelong friends of our guests and staff. We’ve flipped more burgers than we can count and shaken enough cocktails to fill an olympic sized swimming pool. We’ve taken our food on the road and popped up at just about every event we could get to. And we’ve loved every minute of it.

"Unfortunately though, with every success has come challenges as well. We soldiered on through the pandemic to bring our food to the masses. Once lockdowns ended we pushed to get the business back on track, only to be faced with more challenges every step of the way.

"From massive increases in utilities, wholesale costs and stagnating sales brought about by the cost-of-living crisis, we sadly find ourselves in a position where we can no longer continue trading. It breaks our hearts to come to this decision but feel, given the circumstances, we have no other choice.

