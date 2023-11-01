Alley Cats Chapel Allerton: Leeds bar saved by North Brewing Co a month after it was forced to close
Alley Cats in Chapel Allerton shut suddenly on September 27 after nearly six years in the business, as its owners said hikes in utilities and wholesale costs meant it had “no choice” but to close down.
The quirky bar served a US-style fast food menu including mac and cheese and burgers, as well as hosting quiz nights, and started out as a pop-up before making a permanent home on Harrogate Road.
In an announcement to its email subscribers on Tuesday, North Brewing Co confirmed it had taken over the venue and would be reopening Alley Cats on Tuesday November 7. It said customers can expect the same “great music, fresh beers” and “banging burgers”.
The email read: “We're excited to announce that North are reopening Alley Cats!
“Known for being a safe space where customers can enjoy great drinks alongside events like drag bingo and karaoke, regulars can expect to see the same Alley Cats they've loved for years.”
North Brewing Co has found huge success in Leeds since it opened North Bar in 1997 on New Briggate. It now has 13 awards under its belt including Brewery of the Year at the Brewers Journal 2023.
The brewery has seven venues in Leeds, including Alley Cats’ neighbour Further North on Harrogate Road and the flagship Springwell taproom in Meanwood. It recently opened its first taproom in another country, located in Treviso in northern Italy.