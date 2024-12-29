13 beloved businesses we've loved and lost in Leeds in 2024 - including Kino and Iberica

James Connolly
By James Connolly

Reporter

Published 29th Dec 2024, 04:45 GMT

Over the last year, we bid farewell to some beloved businesses in Leeds that really made a mark on the city.

From top restaurants to buzzing bars and high street shops, these places brought a lot of smiles to people’s faces.

We revisited the stories of some of the businesses that will be missed the most after their closures in 2024.

So, whether you were a regular or had only visited once, let’s remember some of the best the city had to offer -

Fine-dining restaurant Crafthouse closed its doors for the last time on December 15 in a move that the boss of the restaurant's parent company said reflected the "ongoing economic challenges" in the industry.

1. Crafthouse

Fine-dining restaurant Crafthouse closed its doors for the last time on December 15 in a move that the boss of the restaurant's parent company said reflected the "ongoing economic challenges" in the industry. | Tony Johnson

At the same time as Crafthouse's closure, neighbouring rooftop bar Angelica also closed. Both establishments were based in the Trinity Leeds shopping centre for more than a decade and were popular with cocktail lovers and foodies alike.

2. Angelica

At the same time as Crafthouse's closure, neighbouring rooftop bar Angelica also closed. Both establishments were based in the Trinity Leeds shopping centre for more than a decade and were popular with cocktail lovers and foodies alike. | National World

Celebrated independent restaurant Kino announced its sudden closure earlier this month after two and a half years. It first opened in the Grade II listed space next to the Leeds Grand Theatre back in 2022, but bosses said they “just couldn’t make it work” in their announcement.

3. Kino

Celebrated independent restaurant Kino announced its sudden closure earlier this month after two and a half years. It first opened in the Grade II listed space next to the Leeds Grand Theatre back in 2022, but bosses said they “just couldn’t make it work” in their announcement. | Bruce Rollinson

Also closing down in December was upmarket tapas restaurant Iberica. The chain entered administration marking the end of the East Parade site.

4. Iberica

Also closing down in December was upmarket tapas restaurant Iberica. The chain entered administration marking the end of the East Parade site. | Tony Johnson

Top-rated fine dining restaurant Home closed in September after seven years in the city. Based at Brewery Wharf, award-winning chef Liz Cottam opened the venue in 2017 - but the decision to close came after the team found themselves “succumbing to the insurmountable economic pressures that have affected so many businesses”.

5. Home

Top-rated fine dining restaurant Home closed in September after seven years in the city. Based at Brewery Wharf, award-winning chef Liz Cottam opened the venue in 2017 - but the decision to close came after the team found themselves “succumbing to the insurmountable economic pressures that have affected so many businesses”. | Simon Hulme

Psycho Sandbar, on Vicar Lane, closed its doors in October. It was owned and run by Great British Menu judge Michael O'Hare and was formerly the Michelin-starred Man Behind The Curtain. Addressing the closure, O’Hare said it was “reflective of the changing experience market we all live in”.

6. Psycho Sandbar

Psycho Sandbar, on Vicar Lane, closed its doors in October. It was owned and run by Great British Menu judge Michael O'Hare and was formerly the Michelin-starred Man Behind The Curtain. Addressing the closure, O’Hare said it was “reflective of the changing experience market we all live in”. | James Hardisty

