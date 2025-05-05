Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A top-rated Greek restaurant in north Leeds has been put up for sale - less than two years after opening.

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mythos, located on Stainbeck Avenue, Chapel Allerton, opened in August 2023 after originally starting out to much acclaims as a takeaway in Hyde Park.

Now, less than two years later, Mythos has been listed for sale on Businessesforsale.com at £215,000.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mythos Chapel Allerton has been listed for sale on Businessesforsale.com at £215,000. | Tony Johnson

The ad listing said: “We are a multiple award-winning restaurant in the heart of Chapel Allerton, Leeds. This is by far the best Greek restaurant in Yorkshire, but by all means, do your research. Highly profitable and priced to sell.

“If you are in the market for a great restaurant with the best ROI for your money, I don't believe you will find anything like this.”

Mythos took over the venue previously occupied by local favourite occupy Dapur Malaysia, that closed with immediate effect in 2022 as a result of rising prices.

The business achieves an annual turnover of £705,000. Net profits have not been disclosed.