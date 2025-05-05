Mythos Chapel Allerton: Top-rated Greek restaurant for sale less than two years after opening in Leeds suburb
Mythos, located on Stainbeck Avenue, Chapel Allerton, opened in August 2023 after originally starting out to much acclaims as a takeaway in Hyde Park.
Now, less than two years later, Mythos has been listed for sale on Businessesforsale.com at £215,000.
The ad listing said: “We are a multiple award-winning restaurant in the heart of Chapel Allerton, Leeds. This is by far the best Greek restaurant in Yorkshire, but by all means, do your research. Highly profitable and priced to sell.
“If you are in the market for a great restaurant with the best ROI for your money, I don't believe you will find anything like this.”
Mythos took over the venue previously occupied by local favourite occupy Dapur Malaysia, that closed with immediate effect in 2022 as a result of rising prices.
The business achieves an annual turnover of £705,000. Net profits have not been disclosed.
