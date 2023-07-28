New data from the company reveals that Leeds residents love fried chicken the most, with The Flavour Fix from Wingstop being the most popular dish in the city. The Pad Thai Bo Ran from Zaap Thai was the second most-ordered dish, followed by the Chicken Yeeros from Mythos, Margherita from Rudy’s and Louisville Original from Hooyah Burgers.

Zaap Thai, Get Baked and Raja’s are the most searched-for restaurants in Leeds, while Saturday at 7pm is the most popular time for locals to order Deliveroo.

The data also shows that burgers, pizza and Chinese top the list of the most searched-for dishes in Leeds, with searches for cake rising by 38% in the last two months. And, as things heated up last month with temperatures reaching up to 27C, the top three items that residents ordered were bags of ice, milkshakes and desserts, in that order.

The Pad Thai Bo Ran from Zaap Thai and the Margherita from Rudy’s are among the most-ordered dishes by Leeds Deliveroo customers (Photo by National World/Rudy's)

The top neighbourhood for restaurant orders is Leeds city centre, followed by Headingley and then Oakwood and Chapel Allerton. Residents in Oakwood and Chapel Allerton love a burger, while the city centre is the city's vegan hotspot, and residents in Headingley can’t get enough of fried chicken. The world-famous ‘Bruce’ cake from Get Baked is also ordered most in Headingley.