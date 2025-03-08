This contemporary Greek taverna in Chapel Allerton has been transporting diners to the Mediterranean for almost two years.

Mythos, on Stainbeck Lane, is the dream-turned-reality of Michael Diamantopoulos, a chef passionate about bringing the authentic flavours of his homeland to Leeds.

Michael Diamantopoulos, a chef passionate about bringing the authentic flavours of his homeland to Leeds, opened Mythos in Chapel Allerton in 2023. | Kuba Pastuszka

His journey began in 2013 when he arrived in England from Athens. “At that time, there were not really any Greek food restaurants in Leeds,” he recalled. But his love for cooking - and eating - soon led him to fill that gap.

“I’ve been an eater all my life,” he laughed. In 2019, the 34-year-old launched Mythos as a street food takeaway in Hyde Park, specialising in Greek favourites like souvlaki and gyros. And despite opening during challenging times, he found immediate success.

“It was super. We opened during the pandemic, but it was great and we had a lot of customers,” he said. But Michael always had bigger dreams. Five years later, in August 2023, he moved Mythos to its current home in Chapel Allerton, transforming it into a stylish yet welcoming taverna where guests could sit and immerse themselves in the full Greek dining experience.

The gyros at Mythos. | Mythos

With its floor-to-ceiling windows flooding the space with natural light, a relaxed indoor-outdoor atmosphere makes the restaurant feel effortlessly comfortable.

But of course, it’s the food that truly steals the show. “I know it sounds cliché to talk about quality, but everything we do here is made in-house - although we get our meat from Greece,” said Michael. “And our dishes take hours to prepare - but it pays off.”

The menu is a love letter to traditional Greek cuisine, with a few contemporary twists. Michael continued: “Ninety percent of the menu is traditional food that you’d find in a Greek restaurant, like our moussaka and our octopus dishes. We take traditional dishes and put a modern twist on them.”

The venue is reminiscent of a classic Greek taverna. | Mythos

The moussaka is a standout - its meat is slow-cooked for five hours, giving it a rich depth of flavor reminiscent of a classic bolognese. Then there’s the chargrilled octopus with fava, the prawn saganaki, and the tender baby calamari rings with creamy taramosalata.

Michael recently introduced a new menu, born from his own personal cravings. He explained: “I love octopus so much. It reminds me of the Mediterranean. We work with a good fish supplier who tells us what he has each morning. It’s really important that the food is fresh.”

His personal favourites? “The moussaka - it just melts in your mouth.”

There are big plans for 2025 too. Michael said: “We’re always trying to improve. Outside, we’re hoping to bring some beautiful stones from Greece to create an outdoor seating area. I think it will be ready by the summer.”