Named Mythos, the new establishment will occupy the site once home to Dapur Malaysia, a restaurant that announced it was closing with immediate effect due to rising prices last year. Announcing the closure of Dapur Malaysia, owner Valerie Kolat said: “Since we opened our restaurant in August 2019, we have faced some challenging circumstances. We have been forced to shut or trade under some form of restrictions for approximately half that time. Ultimately, the price rises across the board this year have made it impossible to continue trading as a restaurant.

"I opened the restaurant in memory of my mum and found it comforting recreating the food I grew up with, I loved sharing these with all our patrons. The pandemic however showed us where our strengths lay, our takeaway and our Great Taste award-winning ready meal range will be our focus moving forward.”

It was announced Dapur Malaysia would be reopening in Huddersfield “on a much smaller scale” and that it would also be taking over a van in Trinity Kitchen. The future of the Chapel Allerton site once occupied by Dapur Malaysia has been made clear by banners visible at the premises with the name ‘Mythos Bar & Grill’ next to writing that reads ‘coming soon’.

