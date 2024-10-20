Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Already firmly established as one of Leeds’ most popular takeaways, Mythos opened its first proper restaurant last year.

Expanding its tiny-yet-multiple-award-winning eatery in Hyde Park, crowned Deliveroo’s best place for kebabs 2021 and 2024, to launch a large restaurant in the leafy suburbs of Chapel Allerton could have been a risky move.

But I’ve heard nothing but good things since it opened in August 2023, and the restaurant boasts a near-perfect rating on Google reviews.

It was an unusually quiet Thursday evening in Chapel Allerton when we visited, so there were plenty of tables to choose from in the beautifully-decorated restaurant, which has a distinctly modern Mediterranean feel.

Mythos opened its Chapel Allerton restaurant last year | Tony Johnson/National World

There’s lots to feast your eyes on even before the food arrives - warm hues of purple and green paint punctuate brick walls, soft panelling and trendy paintings of Greek statues. The flooring is a mix of deep wood and terrazzo tiles and there’s plenty of natural light from floor-to-ceiling windows.

Our polite server was very patient with us as we decided what to eat, flitting between choices on the ample menu. The heart of the menu is the grill section, filled with locally-sourced meats, from a Greek beef patty and pork yeeros to chicken souvlaki and wild boar sausage.

All grill dishes available as a wrap (with oregano chips) or a board (the larger option, with a choice of chips or herby rice). There’s also monthly chef’s specials, which included moussaka when we visited.

Our reviewer praised the decor and slick service | Tony Johnson/National World

We shared courgette fritters, spinach triangles and beef meatballs to start, each accompanied by a homemade sauce. The courgette fritters were crisp on the outside and packed with delightful bites of feta and fresh herbs, dunked into a punchy tzatziki. The meatballs were full of flavour, served with a rich tomato sauce, and the spinach triangles, made of light filo pastry, were equally as delicious.

For the main, I picked the halloumi grill as a board and couldn’t believe the size of the dish when it arrived. The halloumi was deliciously smokey and caramelised on the outside, loaded on top of a generous portion of soft pita bread.

The skinny chips, more like fries, were cooked to perfection and sprinkled with punchy oregano. Balanced with the fresh side salad, a squeeze of lemon and tangy tzatziki, the board came together beautifully and I somehow managed to finish the lot. I did think I was going to burst afterwards, but it was totally worth it.

The hearty halloumi board with oregano chips, pita, tzatziki and a side salad | National World

My dinner companions were equally as complimentary about their food - the moussaka, chicken yeeros board and pork yeeros board.

With the generous portion sizes, I can’t imagine anyone would have room for dessert. But there was an orange pie, mousse mosaic (cold chocolate roll) and phyllo custard bake on the menu.

All starters are £9 each, a wrap will set you back £12.50-£13.50 and the boards cost £18.50-£19.50. Not cheap, but very good value for money - hearty portions of simple but perfectly-executed Greek food. Add to that the relaxed atmosphere and swift and polished service, Mythos is something special.

Living dangerously close to the restaurant, I can say for certain I’ll be back soon.

Factfile

Address: 5 Stainbeck Lane, Chapel Allerton, Leeds, LS7 3PJ

Telephone: 0113 869 7375

Opening hours: Mon-Thurs, 5pm-10pm; Fri-Sat, noon-10.30pm; Sun, noon-10pm.

Food: 10/10

Value: 8/10

Atmosphere: 9/10

Service: 9/10