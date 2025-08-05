A fan-favourite fish and chip shop in Leeds has been put up for sale - nearly 130 years after first opening.

Arkwright's Fish & Chips, located in Johnston Street, Woodhouse, has been listed for sale by Ernest Wilson Business Agents at an asking price of £225,000.

Located at the heart of Leeds’s thriving student district, Arkwright's is one of the city’s oldest fish and chip shops after first opening its doors in 1895.

Open Tuesday-Saturday, the fan-favourite shop is rated 4.1-stars from 186 Google reviews and benefits from its own car park and highly prominent site.

The ad listing said: “Run on a very low-key basis with just five evening openings a week yet offering a huge amount of potential for ambitious and energetic new owners to upscale the operation and potentially introduce other hot food items to what is currently a very traditional chip shop menu.

“Surrounded by a densely populated community and within easy reach of the masses of student accommodation that surround it, this really is a sleeping giant, begging for enterprising new owners to take it to a whole new level of trading.”

The spacious ground floor sales shop, complete with order counter and a three-pan Hopkins fry range, is for sale alongside the two-bedroom flat located above.

The venue boasts an annual turnover of £200,000. The weekly turnover and net profits have not been disclosed.