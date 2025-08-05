Arkwright's Woodhouse: Fish and chip restaurant in Leeds up for sale - after first opening in 1895
Arkwright's Fish & Chips, located in Johnston Street, Woodhouse, has been listed for sale by Ernest Wilson Business Agents at an asking price of £225,000.
Located at the heart of Leeds’s thriving student district, Arkwright's is one of the city’s oldest fish and chip shops after first opening its doors in 1895.
Open Tuesday-Saturday, the fan-favourite shop is rated 4.1-stars from 186 Google reviews and benefits from its own car park and highly prominent site.
The ad listing said: “Run on a very low-key basis with just five evening openings a week yet offering a huge amount of potential for ambitious and energetic new owners to upscale the operation and potentially introduce other hot food items to what is currently a very traditional chip shop menu.
“Surrounded by a densely populated community and within easy reach of the masses of student accommodation that surround it, this really is a sleeping giant, begging for enterprising new owners to take it to a whole new level of trading.”
The spacious ground floor sales shop, complete with order counter and a three-pan Hopkins fry range, is for sale alongside the two-bedroom flat located above.
Arkwright's is the second famous Leeds fish and chip shop to hit the market in as many weeks after The Mermaid in Morley was also listed for sale.
The venue boasts an annual turnover of £200,000. The weekly turnover and net profits have not been disclosed.
