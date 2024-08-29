Lane End Fisheries Pudsey: Mystery surrounds closure of Leeds fish and chip shop as sign tease new opening

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton

Digital Journalist

Published 29th Aug 2024, 04:45 BST
Mystery surrounds the current closure of a fish and chip shop in a Leeds town.

The Yorkshire Evening Post understands that Fish and Chips @ Number 3 in Pudsey has been closed for the last couple of months.

Also known as Lane End Fisheries, the chippy has no website, and the phone number connected to the business is no longer in use.

Jonathan Gawthorpe/Yorkshire Evening Post

Pictures taken yesterday (Wednesday, August 28) of the fish and chip shop appears to show it closed.

However, one sign in the window of the door reads “Opening soon” followed by “Indian food, mockfish, chips & chicken (mock).”

The YEP has tried to contact the restaurant for a comment.

