Lane End Fisheries Pudsey: Mystery surrounds closure of Leeds fish and chip shop as sign tease new opening
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The Yorkshire Evening Post understands that Fish and Chips @ Number 3 in Pudsey has been closed for the last couple of months.
Also known as Lane End Fisheries, the chippy has no website, and the phone number connected to the business is no longer in use.
Pictures taken yesterday (Wednesday, August 28) of the fish and chip shop appears to show it closed.
However, one sign in the window of the door reads “Opening soon” followed by “Indian food, mockfish, chips & chicken (mock).”
The YEP has tried to contact the restaurant for a comment.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.