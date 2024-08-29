Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Mystery surrounds the current closure of a fish and chip shop in a Leeds town.

The Yorkshire Evening Post understands that Fish and Chips @ Number 3 in Pudsey has been closed for the last couple of months.

Also known as Lane End Fisheries, the chippy has no website, and the phone number connected to the business is no longer in use.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jonathan Gawthorpe/Yorkshire Evening Post

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pictures taken yesterday (Wednesday, August 28) of the fish and chip shop appears to show it closed.

However, one sign in the window of the door reads “Opening soon” followed by “Indian food, mockfish, chips & chicken (mock).”

The YEP has tried to contact the restaurant for a comment.