A famous fish and chip restaurant in south Leeds has been put up for sale - two years on from an arson attack in its car park.

The Mermaid Fish & Chips, located in Britannia Road, Morley, has been listed for sale by Ernest Wilson Business Agents at an asking price of £199,950.

Formerly known as The Fastnet, the restaurant was originally opened in 1976 by legendary broadcaster Sir Terry Wogan, and most recently changed hands in 2022.

The latest sale comes two years after the restaurant found itself at the centre of an arson attack after three cars were set alight in the rear car park.

The ad listing said: “So very rarely do businesses of this calibre reach the open market. The long established business has traded from this site since 1976 during which time it has developed a fantastic reputation and is incredibly well known in the region.

“Our client has operated the business since 2022 and has since refurbished the premises throughout at great expense - early inspection is highly recommended here.”

Located adjacent to Morley’s large Asda supermarket and petrol station, the restaurant benefits from high footfall and is open 11.30am-9.30pm daily. It also benefits from a large 50 space car park.

The business offers “superb potential” for an owner operator to build on the solid foundations here and the site is described as large enough to introduce an additional restaurant / takeaway cuisine offering or dark kitchen to further increase revenue.

Seating 110 with comfort, the Mermaid boasts a weekly turnover of £20,000 to £25,000 and an annual turnover of £1.1 million. Net profits have not been disclosed.