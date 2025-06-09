The Complete University Guide 2026 ranks the top 130 universities based on a number of criteria, including entry standards, student satisfaction, research quality and intensity and graduate prospects in the last year.
Ranking 12th in the UK overall, University of York took the top spot for universities in Yorkshire - a rise of five places from last year. University of Leeds also moved up two spots to 21st in the overall rankings.
The league tables, as well as any chosen university’s student recruitment teams, can help prospective students make informed decisions over which university to attend.
Take a look below at how the top 10 universities in Yorkshire ranked, including three in Leeds...
