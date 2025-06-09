The top 10 universities in Yorkshire ranked by Complete University Guide 2026 - including Leeds Beckett

Alex Grant
By Alex Grant

Reporter

Published 10th Jun 2025, 00:01 BST

A new league table has ranked Yorkshire’s top universities from one to 11 for 2026.

The Complete University Guide 2026 ranks the top 130 universities based on a number of criteria, including entry standards, student satisfaction, research quality and intensity and graduate prospects in the last year.

Ranking 12th in the UK overall, University of York took the top spot for universities in Yorkshire - a rise of five places from last year. University of Leeds also moved up two spots to 21st in the overall rankings.

The league tables, as well as any chosen university’s student recruitment teams, can help prospective students make informed decisions over which university to attend.

Take a look below at how the top 10 universities in Yorkshire ranked, including three in Leeds...

The University of York ranked top in Yorkshire and 12th in the UK, with an overall score of 788.

1. University of York

The University of York ranked top in Yorkshire and 12th in the UK, with an overall score of 788. | National World

The University of Sheffield ranked second in Yorkshire and 16th in the UK, with an overall score of 774.

2. University of Sheffield

The University of Sheffield ranked second in Yorkshire and 16th in the UK, with an overall score of 774. | National World

The University of Leeds ranked third in Yorkshire and 21st in the UK, with an overall score of 757.

3. University of Leeds

The University of Leeds ranked third in Yorkshire and 21st in the UK, with an overall score of 757. | Jonathan Gawthorpe

The University of University ranked fourth in Yorkshire and 65th in the UK, with an overall score of 581.

4. University of Huddersfield

The University of University ranked fourth in Yorkshire and 65th in the UK, with an overall score of 581. | National World

Leeds Beckett University ranked fifth in Yorkshire and 78th in the UK, with an overall score of 544.

5. Leeds Beckett University

Leeds Beckett University ranked fifth in Yorkshire and 78th in the UK, with an overall score of 544. | Gary Longbottom

The University of Hull ranked sixth in Yorkshire and 81st in the UK, with an overall score of 539.

6. University of Hull

The University of Hull ranked sixth in Yorkshire and 81st in the UK, with an overall score of 539. | National World

