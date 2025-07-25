This year, five Leeds establishments were featured in Fry Magazine’s list of the UK’s 50 best fish and chip shops - including favourites like Kirby’s and Portside.
Here are 10 award-winning chippies in Leeds from the past couple of years:
1. The Fish Bank - Low St, Sherburn in Elmet
The Fish Bank in Sherburn in Elmet was named one of the best in the country in both 2024 and 2025 by the National Fish & Chips Awards. | Fish Bank/Google
2. Kirby's of Horsforth - Long Row, Horsforth
Kirby's, in Horsforth, was named one of the UK's top 50 chippies in 2025 by Fry Magazine. | Google
3. Kirby's of Meanwood - Stonegate Rd, Meanwood
The Meanwood branch also made Fry Magazine's top 50 list. | National World
4. Portside Fish & Chips - Kirkstall Rd, Kirkstall
This chippy on Kirkstall Road was named amongst the best in the UK by Fry Magazine. | Google
5. The Bearded Sailor - Robin Ln, Pudsey
Owner Alex Papaioannou outside his Leeds fish and chip shop, The Bearded Sailor in Pudsey, which was among the top 50 chippies in the UK in 2025 according to Fry Magazine. | Jonathan Gawthorpe/National World
6. Portside Fish and Chips - Ash Grove, South Elmsall
Portside in South Elmsall was named amongst Fry Magazine's 50 best chippies in 2025. | Archive
