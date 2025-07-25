10 award-winning fish and chip shops in Leeds - including Bearded Sailor and The Fish Bank

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton

Digital Journalist

Published 25th Jul 2025, 16:30 BST

Fish and chip shops in Leeds have been reeling in awards for years.

With several local chippies making it onto top 50 lists and scooping up prestigious accolades, it’s clear that Leeds boasts a strong selection of top-tier fish and chip outlets.

This year, five Leeds establishments were featured in Fry Magazine’s list of the UK’s 50 best fish and chip shops - including favourites like Kirby’s and Portside.

Here are 10 award-winning chippies in Leeds from the past couple of years:

The Fish Bank in Sherburn in Elmet was named one of the best in the country in both 2024 and 2025 by the National Fish & Chips Awards.

1. The Fish Bank - Low St, Sherburn in Elmet

The Fish Bank in Sherburn in Elmet was named one of the best in the country in both 2024 and 2025 by the National Fish & Chips Awards. | Fish Bank/Google

Kirby's, in Horsforth, was named one of the UK's top 50 chippies in 2025 by Fry Magazine.

2. Kirby's of Horsforth - Long Row, Horsforth

Kirby's, in Horsforth, was named one of the UK's top 50 chippies in 2025 by Fry Magazine. | Google

The Meanwood branch also made Fry Magazine's top 50 list.

3. Kirby's of Meanwood - Stonegate Rd, Meanwood

The Meanwood branch also made Fry Magazine's top 50 list. | National World

This chippy on Kirkstall Road was named amongst the best in the UK by Fry Magazine.

4. Portside Fish & Chips - Kirkstall Rd, Kirkstall

This chippy on Kirkstall Road was named amongst the best in the UK by Fry Magazine. | Google

Owner Alex Papaioannou outside his Leeds fish and chip shop, The Bearded Sailor in Pudsey, which was among the top 50 chippies in the UK in 2025 according to Fry Magazine.

5. The Bearded Sailor - Robin Ln, Pudsey

Owner Alex Papaioannou outside his Leeds fish and chip shop, The Bearded Sailor in Pudsey, which was among the top 50 chippies in the UK in 2025 according to Fry Magazine. | Jonathan Gawthorpe/National World

Portside in South Elmsall was named amongst Fry Magazine's 50 best chippies in 2025.

6. Portside Fish and Chips - Ash Grove, South Elmsall

Portside in South Elmsall was named amongst Fry Magazine's 50 best chippies in 2025. | Archive

