12 wonderous photos take you back to Woodhouse in the early 1960s

4 . Woodhouse in 1962

Meanwood Road, E.K. Stokell and Co. Ltd Motor Works is based at number 225. A branch of the Leeds Industrial Co-operative Society Ltd occupied numbers 227/229, selling groceries and household goods. The window on the right has a display of hardware. On the right edge is the junction with Woodhouse Street.. Pictured in October 1962. | West Yorkshire Archive Service Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service