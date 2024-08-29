12 wonderous photos take you back to Woodhouse in the early 1960s

The wonder of Woodhouse is celebrated in this trip down memory lane.

These photos turn back the clock to 1962 and bring into focus local landmarks and shops as well as derelict areas of land and streets famiilair to a generation of former residents. The images are published courtesy of West Yorkshire Archive Service, which collects and looks after the unique documentary heritage of the region dating from the 12th century to the present day - more than 800 years of local history. It also runs Catablogue, an online blog dedicated to preserving the past, serving the present and protecting the future. READ MORE: 29 wonderful photos take you back to Woodhouse in 1960 LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

This view shows the beginning of Woodhouse Street, at the junction with Meanwood road. The newsagents, A. & E.H. Pickles was at number 2. Bill's Snack Bar was at 239 Meanwood Road, then 241 which had been a detached house. This was a rag and scrap metal dealers, the business of Ernie and Albert Ross.

A derelict area where houses which were facing Moseley Street have been demolished. Number 1 is on the left, 3 in the centre and 5 to the right. Speedwell Street is on the right. Pictured in October 1962.

Work in progress to build 'Biscona' biscuit factory for Greco company. Specialising in ice-cream wafers, the company were re-locating here from Grimston Street in Burmantofts. Pictured in October 1962.

Meanwood Road, E.K. Stokell and Co. Ltd Motor Works is based at number 225. A branch of the Leeds Industrial Co-operative Society Ltd occupied numbers 227/229, selling groceries and household goods. The window on the right has a display of hardware. On the right edge is the junction with Woodhouse Street.. Pictured in October 1962.

Area of wasteground and derelict property on Chancellor Street. There had been houses on the site. Sugar Well Hill, Buslingthorpe Lane area can be seen on the left. On the right, back of house which fronted onto Speedwell street. Pictured in October 1962.

Looking from Cross Chancellor Street to number 1 Chancellor Place, which is the house on the right. The house on the left faced onto Chancellor Street, number 25. Pictured in October 1962.

