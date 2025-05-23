1. Wetherby Whaler
Wetherby Whaler on Otley Road in Guiseley was last inspected on March 25, 2023 and scored a Very Good in hygienic food handling, Very Good in cleanliness and condition of facilities and building and Very Good in management of food safety. | Jonathan Gawthorpe
2. The Bearded Sailor
The Bearded Sailor on Robin Lane in Pudsey was last inspected on August 22, 2024 and scored a Very Good in hygienic food handling, Good in cleanliness and condition of facilities and building and Very Good in management of food safety. | Jonathan Gawthorpe/National World
3. Bentleys Fisheries
Bentley's Fish & Chips on Swinnow Lane was last inspected on April 18, 2024 and scored a Very Good in hygienic food handling, Very Good in cleanliness and condition of facilities and building and Good in management of food safety. | Google
4. Bramley Fisheries
Bramley Fisheries at Bramley Shopping Centre was last inspected on June 12, 2024 and scored a Very Good in hygienic food handling, Good in cleanliness and condition of facilities and building and Very Good in management of food safety. | Farouk Tandoh/Google
5. Central Fisheries
Central Fisheries on High Street in Kippax was last inspected on July 13, 2024 and scored a Good in hygienic food handling, Good in cleanliness and condition of facilities and building and Good in management of food safety. | Google
6. Fish Out
Fish Out on Wellington Street was last inspected on March 27, 2019 and scored a Very Good in hygienic food handling, Very Good in cleanliness and condition of facilities and building and Very Good in management of food safety. | Jonathan Gawthorpe
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.