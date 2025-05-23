15 fish and chips restaurants in Leeds with a five-star food hygiene rating – including Fish Out and Oceans

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton

Digital Journalist

Published 23rd May 2025, 16:30 BST

When choosing a restaurant, cleanliness and hygiene are just as important as taste and value.

Food inspectors regularly visit eateries, rating them on hygienic food handling, cleanliness and condition of facilities, and overall food safety management to ensure high standards for customers.

Here are 15 fish and chip shops in Leeds that all hold a 5-star food hygiene rating as of May 23, 2025:

1. Wetherby Whaler

Wetherby Whaler on Otley Road in Guiseley was last inspected on March 25, 2023 and scored a Very Good in hygienic food handling, Very Good in cleanliness and condition of facilities and building and Very Good in management of food safety. | Jonathan Gawthorpe

2. The Bearded Sailor

The Bearded Sailor on Robin Lane in Pudsey was last inspected on August 22, 2024 and scored a Very Good in hygienic food handling, Good in cleanliness and condition of facilities and building and Very Good in management of food safety. | Jonathan Gawthorpe/National World

3. Bentleys Fisheries

Bentley's Fish & Chips on Swinnow Lane was last inspected on April 18, 2024 and scored a Very Good in hygienic food handling, Very Good in cleanliness and condition of facilities and building and Good in management of food safety. | Google

4. Bramley Fisheries

Bramley Fisheries at Bramley Shopping Centre was last inspected on June 12, 2024 and scored a Very Good in hygienic food handling, Good in cleanliness and condition of facilities and building and Very Good in management of food safety. | Farouk Tandoh/Google

5. Central Fisheries

Central Fisheries on High Street in Kippax was last inspected on July 13, 2024 and scored a Good in hygienic food handling, Good in cleanliness and condition of facilities and building and Good in management of food safety. | Google

6. Fish Out

Fish Out on Wellington Street was last inspected on March 27, 2019 and scored a Very Good in hygienic food handling, Very Good in cleanliness and condition of facilities and building and Very Good in management of food safety. | Jonathan Gawthorpe

