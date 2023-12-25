There are many new businesses coming to Leeds in the New Year.
1. 13 new openings coming to Leeds in 2024
Here are 13 new openings coming to Leeds in 2024. Photo: National World
2. London Street Kitchen
London Street Kitchen boasts an impressive five-star rating on Google reviews, with customers praising the gyros, burgers, burritos and loaded fries. Owner Venkat Katragadda took over the site in Brudenell Road in Hyde Park from Cha Cha Chai, and the renovations are nearing completion. The restaurant was due to open in November but will now open in the new year. Photo: London Street Kitchen
3. Ikaro
Ikaro, a seafood, grill and champagne bar, has recently opened its first restaurant in Manchester – and its second venue was due to arrive in Leeds in November. It is now due to open in the new year, taking over the former East 59th venue confirmed its closure after five years 'spiralling costs'. Photo: Simon Hulme
4. Caffe Concerto
Italian brasserie brand Caffe Concerto will bring a stylish restaurant and fine-food experience to the city. The restaurant will be located within Victoria Gate with outdoor seating onto Harewood Street. Photo: Bevan Cockerill
5. Nike Rise
The Nike Rise concept store in Birmingham. The sportswear giant is opening the new concept store in Trinity Leeds next year. Photo: Nike
6. The Foundation
This highly-anticipated Adel bar is nearing completion. The Foundation, which will be situated at the former site of Cranberries Delicatessen on Otley Road, is currently being developed by Meanwood Brewery, which is owned by brothers Graeme and Baz Phillips. Photo: Meanwood Brewery