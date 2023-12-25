Leeds news you can trust since 1890
14 exciting new openings coming to Leeds in 2024 including Nike Rise, Maki and Ramen and White Cloth Hall

There are many new businesses coming to Leeds in the New Year.
Geha Pandey
By Geha Pandey
Published 25th Dec 2023, 11:30 GMT

And we have rounded up 14 of the most exciting new openings coming to the city in 2024.

On the list, there is Nike Rise, which announced it will open a new concept store in Leeds next year. It’s taking over the former Victoria’s Secret unit in Trinity Shopping Centre after the lingerie brand closed down in January.

Maki and Ramen is also due to arrive in Leeds next year. The chain will serve Japanese food including sushi, noodles, bao and katsu curry and more.

Here are 13 new openings coming to Leeds in 2024.

London Street Kitchen boasts an impressive five-star rating on Google reviews, with customers praising the gyros, burgers, burritos and loaded fries. Owner Venkat Katragadda took over the site in Brudenell Road in Hyde Park from Cha Cha Chai, and the renovations are nearing completion. The restaurant was due to open in November but will now open in the new year.

2. London Street Kitchen

London Street Kitchen boasts an impressive five-star rating on Google reviews, with customers praising the gyros, burgers, burritos and loaded fries. Owner Venkat Katragadda took over the site in Brudenell Road in Hyde Park from Cha Cha Chai, and the renovations are nearing completion. The restaurant was due to open in November but will now open in the new year. Photo: London Street Kitchen

Ikaro, a seafood, grill and champagne bar, has recently opened its first restaurant in Manchester – and its second venue was due to arrive in Leeds in November. It is now due to open in the new year, taking over the former East 59th venue confirmed its closure after five years 'spiralling costs'.

3. Ikaro

Ikaro, a seafood, grill and champagne bar, has recently opened its first restaurant in Manchester – and its second venue was due to arrive in Leeds in November. It is now due to open in the new year, taking over the former East 59th venue confirmed its closure after five years 'spiralling costs'. Photo: Simon Hulme

Italian brasserie brand Caffe Concerto will bring a stylish restaurant and fine-food experience to the city. The restaurant will be located within Victoria Gate with outdoor seating onto Harewood Street.

4. Caffe Concerto

Italian brasserie brand Caffe Concerto will bring a stylish restaurant and fine-food experience to the city. The restaurant will be located within Victoria Gate with outdoor seating onto Harewood Street. Photo: Bevan Cockerill

The Nike Rise concept store in Birmingham. The sportswear giant is opening the new concept store in Trinity Leeds next year.

5. Nike Rise

The Nike Rise concept store in Birmingham. The sportswear giant is opening the new concept store in Trinity Leeds next year. Photo: Nike

This highly-anticipated Adel bar is nearing completion. The Foundation, which will be situated at the former site of Cranberries Delicatessen on Otley Road, is currently being developed by Meanwood Brewery, which is owned by brothers Graeme and Baz Phillips.

6. The Foundation

This highly-anticipated Adel bar is nearing completion. The Foundation, which will be situated at the former site of Cranberries Delicatessen on Otley Road, is currently being developed by Meanwood Brewery, which is owned by brothers Graeme and Baz Phillips. Photo: Meanwood Brewery

