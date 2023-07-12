TADA, a new business founded by Thomas Chiang, will open in Headingley later this month - with a provisional opening date set for July 20. It’s taking over the site of the former Dare Cafe in Otley Road, and will serve Japanese cuisine in a laid-back atmosphere.

Thomas, who moved to Leeds as a student around 15 years ago, has worked in Japanese restaurants and takeaways from a young age.

He told the Yorkshire Evening Post: “When I first came to Leeds, there wasn’t a massive Japanese offering. I was inspired when I went on family trips to Japan, we went to Tokyo and Osaka, and the food and the cuisine is amazing.”

Thomas Chiang and Katlin Akerman will open TADA this month, a new Japanese restaurant on Otley Road in Headingley (Photo by James Hardisty/National World)

Split over two floors, TADA will offer a traditional sushi bar downstairs, with the first floor housing a Japanese dining room serving ramen, yakitori skewers and more, as well as cocktails, sake and Japanese whiskey.

Thomas will initially oversee the kitchen, while his business partner Katlin Akerman will run the front-of-house operation. The pair have been renovating the space over the last month, combining traditional Japanese decor with modern touches.

“We took it as pretty much a bare shell,” Thomas added. “We’ve gone for Japanese decor, with lots of different tones of wood, and we want to bring something modern back into the site - a lot of greys and moody lighting.

