Maki & Ramen has taken over the former Pret A Manger on the city centre’s Bond Street, and has applied for planning permission to tweak the exterior. The Edinburgh-based chain, which specialises in ramen, sushi and noodles, was founded in 2015 by Japanese chef Teddy Lee.

There are five Maki & Ramen restaurants in the Scottish capital, two in Glasgow and one in Manchester. The opening date for the Leeds restaurant is yet to be announced and the unit is still an empty shell, but planning permission to extend the opening hours of the premises has been submitted.

Maki & Ramen has asked Leeds City Council for permission to open from 8am-11pm. It also wants to put up new signs and replace the two first floor windows.