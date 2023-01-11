Victoria's Secret closure: Popular Trinity Leeds store to permanently shut with flash sale announced
A popular Trinity Leeds store is set to shut its doors for good this week and have announced a flash sale.
Victoria's Secret and the adjoining Victoria's Secret Pink shop have announced that the store will close from Saturday (January 14).
The popular chain retailer is known for its range of house brand women’s lingerie, plus pyjamas, loungewear & beauty products.
A sale of up to 60 per cent off is now being advertised in the shop’s window, with shoppers directed to the company's website or the nearest store, which is at Meadowhall in Sheffield.
Elsewhere fashion chain Mango has submitted planning permission to Leeds City Council for additional signage at the unit formerly occupied by AX Armani, which is near to the entrance of Albion Street and currently vacant.
If approved, an unmissable new display would be installed at the vacant unit, with planning detailing it as “2mm thick aluminium letters, glossy black RAL 9005 lacquered, like Mango sample.”