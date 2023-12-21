Nike has announced it will open a new concept store in Leeds next year.

The sportswear giant will open Nike Rise, a 10,000sq ft store, in a prime location on the ground floor at Trinity Leeds shopping centre. It’s taking over the former Victoria’s Secret unit after the lingerie brand closed down in January.

The new shop is expected to open in 2024 and promises to enhance shopping experiences through innovative digital experiences and services, including a digitally-powered Footwear Fastlane which shares footwear product stories, benefits and technical information.

Nike by You personalisation will also be available – allowing shoppers to customize new Nike products – and there will be a bra and leggings destination for female athletes.

The Nike Rise concept store in Birmingham. The sportswear giant is opening the new concept store in Trinity Leeds next year. (Photo by Nike)

Centre director at Trinity Leeds, Steven Foster, said: “We’re proud to welcome Nike Rise to Trinity Leeds, giving guests the chance to experience something new and exciting that they won’t be able to find anywhere else in the region.

“It speaks volumes that such an iconic international brand has chosen Trinity Leeds, demonstrating the strength of the centre – and the city – as a go-to retail destination.

“Following in the footsteps of other big names including Zara, as well as new arrivals Lounge and Build-A-Bear, Trinity Leeds continues to attract global retailers to the city.”

