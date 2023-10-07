Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING
Thousands evacuated as wildfires rip through Tenerife
Police officer who had sex with 13-year-old gets jail
UK airlines on red alert as firm accused of selling fake turbines
Wetherspoons reports first annual profits since pandemic
Scotland hit with amber flood warnings as 'heatwave' approaches south
Coach diver 'slumped' at wheel in fatal Liverpool bus crash

New in Leeds: 12 exciting new restaurants, nightclubs and gyms you must try including Farmhouse

The landscape of Leeds is constantly changing with new openings almost every week.
Geha Pandey
By Geha Pandey
Published 7th Oct 2023, 16:30 BST

From high-end restaurants and student-friendly cafes to new gyms and nightclubs, September saw many new businesses open their doors.

Farmhouse opened in Lands Lane with a mouth-watering menu of traditional breakfast items as well as burgers and steaks while popular gym group Ultra Flex opened its first nightclub in the city centre.

Here are 12 exciting new openings you must try – and five more on the way.

Here are 12 new openings in Leeds - and five more on the way!

1. New openings in Leeds

Here are 12 new openings in Leeds - and five more on the way! Photo: NW/Leeds United

Photo Sales
Farmhouse opened its doors to the public on September 11, taking over the former ASK Italian venue on Lands Lane, city centre. The restaurant is already a popular brunch spot in Harrogate and serves an expansive menu of traditional breakfast items, burgers, Japanese and Korean cuisine as well as steaks. There are also a number of cocktails, wines and desserts available.

2. Farmhouse

Farmhouse opened its doors to the public on September 11, taking over the former ASK Italian venue on Lands Lane, city centre. The restaurant is already a popular brunch spot in Harrogate and serves an expansive menu of traditional breakfast items, burgers, Japanese and Korean cuisine as well as steaks. There are also a number of cocktails, wines and desserts available. Photo: James Hardisty

Photo Sales
Boba @ 24 had a soft launch on September 11 before opening to the public a few days later. Located on Blenheim Terrace, opposite the University of Leeds, this cafe serves traditional tea and coffee as well as Chinese and Japanese inspired drinks, lunches and desserts.

3. Boba @ 24

Boba @ 24 had a soft launch on September 11 before opening to the public a few days later. Located on Blenheim Terrace, opposite the University of Leeds, this cafe serves traditional tea and coffee as well as Chinese and Japanese inspired drinks, lunches and desserts. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Photo Sales
The new burger chain Wendy's returned to Leeds last month with a restaurant on Briggate. It is serving its signature Wendy’s items across breakfast, lunch and dinner.

4. Wendy's

The new burger chain Wendy's returned to Leeds last month with a restaurant on Briggate. It is serving its signature Wendy’s items across breakfast, lunch and dinner. Photo: Tony Johnson

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Leeds