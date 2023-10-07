The landscape of Leeds is constantly changing with new openings almost every week.
Farmhouse opened in Lands Lane with a mouth-watering menu of traditional breakfast items as well as burgers and steaks while popular gym group Ultra Flex opened its first nightclub in the city centre.
Here are 12 exciting new openings you must try – and five more on the way.
1. New openings in Leeds
Here are 12 new openings in Leeds - and five more on the way! Photo: NW/Leeds United
2. Farmhouse
Farmhouse opened its doors to the public on September 11, taking over the former ASK Italian venue on Lands Lane, city centre. The restaurant is already a popular brunch spot in Harrogate and serves an expansive menu of traditional breakfast items, burgers, Japanese and Korean cuisine as well as steaks. There are also a number of cocktails, wines and desserts available. Photo: James Hardisty
3. Boba @ 24
Boba @ 24 had a soft launch on September 11 before opening to the public a few days later. Located on Blenheim Terrace, opposite the University of Leeds, this cafe serves traditional tea and coffee as well as Chinese and Japanese inspired drinks, lunches and desserts. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe
4. Wendy's
The new burger chain Wendy's returned to Leeds last month with a restaurant on Briggate. It is serving its signature Wendy’s items across breakfast, lunch and dinner. Photo: Tony Johnson