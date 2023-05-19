2 . Yokohama Korean and Japanese, Roundhay Road

With an average of 5.0 stars from 461 reviews on Tripadvisor, Yokohama is declared one of the best Japanese restaurants in the city. A customer at Yokohama said: "We visited on a Monday evening, and were seated and served quickly. There is a huge choice of food and what we had was lovely. Would be interested to try the Korean BBQ at some point too." Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe