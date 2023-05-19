Whether it be sushi, noodles or miso soup, Leeds has a Japanese restaurant to satisfy every food craving.
Independent Japanese restaurants have taken the city by storm. Our YEP reviewers have tried a number of them – including Yokohama and Little Tokyo – and understand why they’re among the top restaurants in Leeds.
1. Top 12 Japanese restaurants in Leeds
Here are the top 12 Japanese restaurants in Leeds according to Tripadvisor. Photo: NW
2. Yokohama Korean and Japanese, Roundhay Road
With an average of 5.0 stars from 461 reviews on Tripadvisor, Yokohama is declared one of the best Japanese restaurants in the city. A customer at Yokohama said: "We visited on a Monday evening, and were seated and served quickly. There is a huge choice of food and what we had was lovely. Would be interested to try the Korean BBQ at some point too." Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe
3. Blue Sakura, Merrion Way
Blue Sakura has an average of 4.5 stars from 472 reviews on Tripadvisor. A customer at Buke Sakura said: "Couldn’t fault this! Enjoyed every dish, sushi is great here. Service fast and friendly. Easy ordering system. Highly recommend." Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe
4. Issho, Victoria Gate
Issho has an average of 4.5 stars from 696 reviews. A customer at Issho said: "Wonderful meal made even better by our excellent server Sophie. The bar made was a great place for a pre-dinner drink." Photo: James Hardisty