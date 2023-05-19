Leeds news you can trust since 1890
12 of the best Japanese restaurants in Leeds according to TripAdvisor reviews - including Yokohama and Sakku

Whether it be sushi, noodles or miso soup, Leeds has a Japanese restaurant to satisfy every food craving.

Geha Pandey
By Geha Pandey
Published 19th May 2023, 16:30 BST

Independent Japanese restaurants have taken the city by storm. Our YEP reviewers have tried a number of them – including Yokohama and Little Tokyo – and understand why they’re among the top restaurants in Leeds.

We have now also rounded up the top 12 restaurants serving Japanese cuisine in Leeds as of May 2023 according to Tripadvisor reviews for you to try.

Here are the top 12 Japanese restaurants in Leeds according to Tripadvisor.

1. Top 12 Japanese restaurants in Leeds

Here are the top 12 Japanese restaurants in Leeds according to Tripadvisor. Photo: NW

With an average of 5.0 stars from 461 reviews on Tripadvisor, Yokohama is declared one of the best Japanese restaurants in the city. A customer at Yokohama said: "We visited on a Monday evening, and were seated and served quickly. There is a huge choice of food and what we had was lovely. Would be interested to try the Korean BBQ at some point too."

2. Yokohama Korean and Japanese, Roundhay Road

With an average of 5.0 stars from 461 reviews on Tripadvisor, Yokohama is declared one of the best Japanese restaurants in the city. A customer at Yokohama said: "We visited on a Monday evening, and were seated and served quickly. There is a huge choice of food and what we had was lovely. Would be interested to try the Korean BBQ at some point too." Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Blue Sakura has an average of 4.5 stars from 472 reviews on Tripadvisor. A customer at Buke Sakura said: "Couldn’t fault this! Enjoyed every dish, sushi is great here. Service fast and friendly. Easy ordering system. Highly recommend."

3. Blue Sakura, Merrion Way

Blue Sakura has an average of 4.5 stars from 472 reviews on Tripadvisor. A customer at Buke Sakura said: "Couldn’t fault this! Enjoyed every dish, sushi is great here. Service fast and friendly. Easy ordering system. Highly recommend." Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Issho has an average of 4.5 stars from 696 reviews. A customer at Issho said: "Wonderful meal made even better by our excellent server Sophie. The bar made was a great place for a pre-dinner drink."

4. Issho, Victoria Gate

Issho has an average of 4.5 stars from 696 reviews. A customer at Issho said: "Wonderful meal made even better by our excellent server Sophie. The bar made was a great place for a pre-dinner drink." Photo: James Hardisty

