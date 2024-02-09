On the list, there is fine dining restaurant Tattu, which began as an independent family run business founded in 2015 by two brothers.
Here are 11 more of the best-rated Chinese places in Leeds - and what customers have to say.
1. Tattu
Tattu, located in East Parade, has a rating of 4.5 stats from 1,933 Google reviews. A customer at Tattu said: "Incredible experience , food was delicious, such a gorgeous atmosphere and special birthday celebration! Joe was absolutely amazing, so attentive and gave us the best service possible. Will be returning!"
Photo: James Brown
2. Blue Pavilion
Blue Pavilion, a fine dining Chinese restaurant in the Merrion Centre, has a rating of 4.6 stars from 59 Google reviews. A customer at Blue Pavilion said: "The food was delicious and the staff were all really friendly and polite. There was also a wide variety at the bar. I really enjoyed the experience and interior design, it’s the place to be if you would like to try Chinese fusion food."
Photo: Blue Pavilion
3. Mans Market
Mans Market, located in West Point, has a rating of 4.2 stars from 819 Google reviews. A customer at Mans Market said: "Such a good find! The BEST Chinese food I probably have ever had and the service was great too. My friend and I hogged a table for over 4 hours while we chatted and munched our way through the ‘lucky duck’ set menu. The staff were great, never rushed us, super friendly and very welcoming. Can’t wait to go back." Photo: James Connolly
4. Home Chinese Restaurant
Home Chinese Restaurant, located in Woodhouse, has a rating of 4.2 stars from 348 Google reviews. A customer at Home said: "Authentic Chinese food. Had a couple of very, very nice meals at Home Restaurant now, so definitely worth coming back to!" Photo: Google
5. Hunan Chinese Restaurant
Hunan Chinese Restaurant, located in Woodhouse has a rating of 4.0 stars from 202 Google reviews. A customer at Hunan said: "Nice place, good food and good service.
Has a very lovely intimate vibe. There is no long waiting time once you make an order. Amazing food and great service. Staff were really helpful with picking the menu so we didn't over order. The food was delicious and I can't wait to go back!" Photo: Hunan Chinese
6. Wen's
Wen's Restaurant, located in North Street, has a rating of 4.6 stars from 311 Google reviews. A customer at Wen's said: "What an exceptional dining experience 👍 Tasty food with full on flavour, wow. You just have to try it. Highly recommend." Photo: Wen's Restaurant