The Box Tree in Ilkley reopened on Thursday February 1 following a month of renovations.

Described as "iconic" in the Michelin Guide 2024, the restaurant has appointed a new head chef, Australian-born Brayden Davies, who has honed his craft at some of the country's top restaurants.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The kitchen refit included everything from basic workstations to added extras, including a Japanese Kasai grill at the request of the new head chef.

The Box Tree’s managing director, Adam Frontal, said: “Everything we’re working on is about getting the Michelin star - that’s what we want to get back to, what the restaurant was renowned for. Bringing Brayden in is all about that.”