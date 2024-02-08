The Box Tree Ilkley: First look inside 'iconic' fine-dining restaurant near Leeds after refurbishment
The Box Tree in Ilkley reopened on Thursday February 1 following a month of renovations.
Described as "iconic" in the Michelin Guide 2024, the restaurant has appointed a new head chef, Australian-born Brayden Davies, who has honed his craft at some of the country's top restaurants.
The kitchen refit included everything from basic workstations to added extras, including a Japanese Kasai grill at the request of the new head chef.
The Box Tree’s managing director, Adam Frontal, said: “Everything we’re working on is about getting the Michelin star - that’s what we want to get back to, what the restaurant was renowned for. Bringing Brayden in is all about that.”
We take a look inside the Church Street restaurant.