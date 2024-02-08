Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING

The Box Tree Ilkley: First look inside 'iconic' fine-dining restaurant near Leeds after refurbishment

A fine-dining restaurant near Leeds has reopened following a major kitchen refurbishment.
Abbey Maclure
By Abbey Maclure
Published 8th Feb 2024, 04:45 GMT

The Box Tree in Ilkley reopened on Thursday February 1 following a month of renovations.

Described as "iconic" in the Michelin Guide 2024, the restaurant has appointed a new head chef, Australian-born Brayden Davies, who has honed his craft at some of the country's top restaurants.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The kitchen refit included everything from basic workstations to added extras, including a Japanese Kasai grill at the request of the new head chef.

Get the latest headlines, straight to your inbox, with YEP’s free emails

The Box Tree’s managing director, Adam Frontal, said: “Everything we’re working on is about getting the Michelin star - that’s what we want to get back to, what the restaurant was renowned for. Bringing Brayden in is all about that.”

We take a look inside the Church Street restaurant.

Related topics:RestaurantLeedsIlkleyRestaurantsMichelin