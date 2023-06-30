There is no lack of choice when it comes to Chinese takeaways in Leeds.
But choosing from the endless list to find a place which makes the best sweet and sour pork, chow mien or spring rolls can sometimes be difficult. We’ve rounded up 11 of the best in the city, from Red Chilli to Wawin Vegan Chinese – according to Google reviews.
1. Best Chinese takeaways
Here are 11 of the best Chinese takeaways in Leeds - according to Google reviews Photo: Google
2. G-Wu
G-Wu Restaurant, Moortown, has a rating of 4.4 stars from 512 Google reviews. A customer said: "Though from Swansea I am a regular at G Wu. An excellent meal whether takeaway or eat in. Top service never had any problems at all." Photo: G-Wu Restaurant Bar Takeaway
3. Wawin Vegan Chinese
Wawin Vegan Chinese, Woodhouse, has a rating of 4.6 stars from 141 Google reviews. A customer said: "Fantastic take away, love the vegan chicken satay and the dumplings are incredible. Will definitely order again." Photo: Google
4. The Cherry Tree
The Cherry Tree, West Park, has a rating of 4.5 stars from 145 Google reviews. A customer said: "I've been using the Cherry Tree for over a year and have had nothing but positive experiences with it. My favourites are the special Fried Rice and the special Chow Mein. I can't say enough good things about this place." Photo: Google