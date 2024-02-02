3 . Zaap Thai Street Food

Zaap Thai Street Food, located in the Grand Arcade, has a rating of 4.5 stars from 2,216 Google reviews. A customer at Zaap Thai said: "The atmosphere is just like a street food restaurant in Bangkok, with an emphasis on the combination of street and formal interior design. The food arrived in less than 10 minutes, and I enjoyed both the flavors and the way it was served. The staffs are incredibly hardworking and exceptionally friendly and polite as well."