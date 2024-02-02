And we have rounded up 13 of the best in the city - according to Google reviews.
Newly opened Olive & Thai, the sister venue to Olive & Rye, is featured on this list after taking Leeds by storm when it landed in the city centre.
1. Chaophraya
Chaophraya, located in Swinegate, has a rating of 4.3 stars from 1,198 Google reviews. A customer at Chaophraya said: "Dishes prepared to a high quality. Generous portions. Would strongly recommend the pork skewers served with that delicious sauce. Excellent service and a well decorated restaurant, suitable for a special night out."
2. Jino's Thai Cafe
Jino's Thai Cafe, Headingley, has a rating of 4.5 stars from 638 Google reviews. A customer at Jino's said: "Dinner was really lovely, very tasty, and the service impeccable. Everyone was super nice to us! You can bring your own wine which made the experience even better!" Photo: National World
3. Zaap Thai Street Food
Zaap Thai Street Food, located in the Grand Arcade, has a rating of 4.5 stars from 2,216 Google reviews. A customer at Zaap Thai said: "The atmosphere is just like a street food restaurant in Bangkok, with an emphasis on the combination of street and formal interior design. The food arrived in less than 10 minutes, and I enjoyed both the flavors and the way it was served. The staffs are incredibly hardworking and exceptionally friendly and polite as well."
4. Mommy Thai
Mommy Thai, located in Duncan Street, has a rating of 4.4 stars from 897 Google reviews. A customer at Mommy Thai said: "A great place for traditional Thai food in the heart of Leeds. There is a fantastic selection of great tasting food to choose from. The staff were all friendly and helpful. A great spot to eat." Photo: James Hardisty
5. Sukhothai
Sukhothai, located in Regent Street, has a rating of 4.5 stars from 617 Google reviews. A customer at Sukhothai said: "This is, without a doubt, one of our favourite Thai restaurants. Time after time, we always receive excellent service and food. The atmosphere is always incredible and lively.
A place I will continue to visit and dine until I can't or they stop. Thank you, again for making my little boys birthday very special." Photo: National World
6. Thai A Roy Dee
Thai A Roy Dee, located in Vicar Lane, has a rating of 4.5 stars from 1,616 Google reviews. A customer at Thai A Roy Dee said: "You can eat the taste of Thailand in Leeds. It is very close to the taste of Thailand and very delicious. This is my third visit and the quality has been maintained every time. There are also very discounted lunch menus."
Photo: Steve Riding