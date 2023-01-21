There are plenty of Chinese restaurants and takeaways offering delicious food in Leeds - and these kitchens have all received glowing reviews on Tripadvisor. Here are the top-ranking Chinese eateries in the city as of January 2023 and what customers had to say about their food.
1. Best Chinese restaurants
Photo: National World
2. Sweet Basil Valley
A customer at Sweet Basil Valley, Yeadon, said: "This is a perfect place to satisfy your Asian food cravings! The choice is huge and the food is absolutely delightful! The restaurant itself has a lovely Sakura tree decoration which adds to the atmosphere!"
Photo: Google
3. Tattu
A Tattu customer said: "Tattu in Leeds was brilliant from start to finish, exceptional cocktails, wine, food and especially service! Omar treated us like royalty. Thank you."
Photo: Steve Riding
4. Mans Market
A Mans Market customer said: "Great food - hot, tasty and plentiful at a great price. Service was brilliant - attentive and friendly. Sceptical upon booking/entering due to the name but was pleasantly surprised and welcomed to a chilled, relaxing environment."
Photo: Simon Hulme