Woodhouse Moor Leeds: Everything we know and what police have said after death of baby found in Hyde Park
Police have launched a murder investigation after the five-month-old girl was found in a “serious condition” in Woodhouse Moor, also known locally as Hyde Park.
The baby was rushed to hospital but later died.
Here’s everything we know – and what police have said about the incident.
When and where did the incident happen?
At about 5.45pm on Wednesday (December 20), a woman contacted police to report a baby in a serious condition in an area of Woodhouse Moor.
Police were sent out to the Leeds park and found the infant near the junction of Clarendon Road and Moorland Road.
The baby was taken to hospital by ambulance for emergency treatment but died a short time later, West Yorkshire Police confirmed.
What do we know about the murder investigation?
The woman who contacted police – who is the child’s mother – was arrested on suspicion of murder.
Police cordoned off a corner of Woodhouse Moor as forensic examination took place. The cordon was still in place the following evening (Thursday December 21), with officers seen guarding the area.
Detectives from West Yorkshire Police Homicide and Major Enquiry Team are leading the investigation.
A spokesperson for the force confirmed this morning (Friday) that the woman remains in custody.
What have police said?
The Senior Investigating Officer leading the case, Detective Chief Inspector James Entwistle, said: “The death of a child in these circumstances is clearly a very tragic incident and we are carrying out enquiries to get a complete picture of what has occurred.
“We would like to hear from anyone who was in the park around this time and who witnessed anything or who has any information that could assist the investigation.”
How can I get in touch with police?
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team by calling 101, quoting reference 13230701073, or online via the Live Chat.