In his weekly column for the Yorkshire Evening Post, Danny Mei Lan Malin reveals what he likes most about Leeds’ Christmas Market.

‘Tis the season to be a food reviewer.

I love this time of year; we have Halloween, which is full of treats such as parkin, sticky toffee pudding and then bonfire toffee.

It’s a great pathway into the Christmas market season.

I can already smell the German sausages sizzling and the Yorkshire pudding wraps.

I’ve reviewed many Christmas markets over the years and I’m certain that we do them better up north.

Danny Malin filming in Manchester at the Christmas Markets. | Danny Malin

My top Yorkshire markets are in Leeds and York, closely followed by Sheffield and Huddersfield Night Market.

I love the variety of food from artisan chocolates and baklava to homemade cider. That’s not to mention all the cheeses.

I love wandering around the markets and embracing the atmosphere, so I’m pleased Leeds will have their market all together again across two locations: Millennium Square and City Square.

I record my radio shows on LDC Radio in Leeds so I’ll be doing as many outside broadcasts as possible to taste the cuisine.

I love the fact it’s in the heart of the city centre with easy access to Briggate where I’ll also be doing my Christmas shopping.

I’m then in easy access to shops and of course Kirkgate Market to buy festive food supplies.

York for me is the perfect Harry Potter-themed day out, especially during Christmas.

I love The Shambles all year around but it’s nice to combine my love of York as a city with a range of different food on its market.

The underdog of festive markets is Huddersfield Night Market.

It impressed me so much last year that I’ll be back again this year - and of course I now have my own Huddersfield-based food court, Rate My Takeaway Kitchen.

And if I'm venturing out of Yorkshire this Christmas, it’ll be to go to Manchester Christmas Market with the family.