As Halloween creeps closer, Yorkshire is gearing up for another season packed with eerie excitement and spooky thrills. Whether you're after a good scare or just looking for some fun with a haunting twist, there’s plenty to enjoy here.

The team at Fizzbox, Yorkshire party experts, have put together a list of the top Halloween events and activities happening in 2024 so ready to have a scream!

The Best Halloween Activities

Magical Cocktail Making - Step into The Cauldron, a mystical venue in the heart of Brighton where you and your group will enter a world of wizardry. Guided by a friendly bartender, you’ll be kitted out in your very own magical robe and learn the art of molecular mixology. Make unique cocktails that change colour, bubble and smoke.

Take part in a zombie experience

Murder Mystery - Enter a world of suspense and intrigue as you take on the role of detective solving a mysterious murder. You'll work as a team to crack the case and unravel hidden clues. It’s like bringing Cluedo to life with professional actors adding drama and unexpected twists along the way.

Emo Bottomless Brunch - Get ready to relive your emo glory days with a bottomless brunch that takes you straight back to the era of side fringes and studded belts. Available across the UK, this brunch serves up delicious food, free-flowing drinks and a nostalgic playlist packed with hits from My Chemical Romance, Fall Out Boy, Green Day and more.

Thriller Dance Class - Halloween just wouldn’t be the same without hearing the legendary hit, Thriller. Why not take it up a notch and learn the iconic dance moves to it? A professional dance teacher will guide you through the routine, breaking down each step so that everyone can keep up and enjoy themselves. You’ll even perform the full Thriller choreography at the end.

Psycopath’s Den Escape Room - Get set for a terrifying challenge where you’ll be plunged into a horror-filled scenario that’s not for the faint-hearted. Once that door closes, you’ll find yourself in a grim setting complete with a creepy crematorium, eerie bloodstained walls and unsettling tools. You’ll have just 60 minutes to crack tough puzzles and solve tricky riddles.

Take part in your own Squid Game

Ghost Tours - Whether you’re curious about the supernatural or just up for some eerie fun, a ghost tour is the perfect way to explore a city’s haunted history. With a knowledgeable guide leading the way, you'll dive into chilling tales of past tragedies and the spirits said to linger. It’s sure to send shivers down your spine.

Squid Game Challenge - If Squid Game had you on the edge of your seat then get ready for the ultimate thrill with a Squid Game experience. Dive into adrenaline-fuelled challenges straight from the series including tense rounds of Red Light, Green Light, tug of war and the tricky honeycomb candy game. But don’t worry, water pistols are the only thing you’ll face if you slip up.

Zombie Experience - If you're a fan of gritty survival tales like The Last of Us or The Walking Dead, this intense three-hour zombie experience is right up your street. Set in a abandoned facility, you'll try to survive waves of the undead. Equipped with replica weapons, you'll need sharp aim and quick reflexes to take down your targets.