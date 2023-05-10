Fearns will showcase the finest ingredients from across Yorkshire with a series of seasonal menus. At the head of the kitchen will be Jade Crawley, the former head chef at Eat Your Greens and The Tetley Bar and Kitchen.

Located in the same building as Department, a new co-working space on The Boulevard, Fearns will serve breakfast, lunch and dinner, alongside organic wines, beers, cocktails and soft drinks. It will work with local suppliers, including Yorkshire squeaky cheese, Longley Farm butter and Kirkstall Brewery on draught.

Jade’s menu includes small plates and larger dishes to share. Menu highlights include crispy oyster mushrooms with sage, polenta and a confit garlic sauce, and pulled lamb flatbread, pomegranate, celeriac, pea and marinated summer vegetables - made with a family recipe from Jade’s childhood.

Fearns will open in Leeds Dock following a launch party on Friday May 19

Fearns’ Sunday Service menu features small plates to start, followed by a selection of roast dinner options including vegetarian and vegan options. These include roast beef, pulled lamb shoulder with mint sauce, sausage roast, lemon pepper chicken thighs, seitan roast with mint sauce, or veggies with miso gravy.

All roasts are served with crisp hasselback potatoes, a herby-take on the classic Yorkshire pudding, spice roasted beetroot and squash, hispi cabbage and house gravy. To finish, Fearns will serve a sticky toffee pudding with roasted apples, tonka ricotta and salted toffee sauce.

Alongside the roast dinners, Sundays will feature Fearns’ Mary menu, including the classic Bloody Mary, the tequila laced Bloody Maria, Camden Hells float Bloody Michelada and the Virgin Mary.

The bar and kitchen’s name was inspired by an island in Leeds Dock’s waterways. The small parcel of land, known locally as Fearns Island, will house an allotment for the kitchen team to grow seasonal produce, herbs, and flora in the coming months.

The restaurant will serve breakfast, lunch and dinner seven days a week, as well as roast dinners and a special Bloody Mary menu on Sundays

Head chef Jade said: “When developing the menus, I wanted to ensure sustainable processes and local produce were at the forefront. The menus are a celebration of all things Yorkshire, with nods to Leeds specifically throughout.

"It was important that the menus create talking points, from the interesting suppliers we use to the personal recipes I’ve incorporated from family cooking. We are a region with fruitful produce and amazing small businesses on our doorstep, and I am proud to showcase them at Fearns.”

The family and dog-friendly venue will host local DJs every weekend provided by independent record store Released Records, as well as board games every Sunday. As well as the kitchen and bar, Fearns houses two revolving pop-up retail stores – currently housed by independent wine retailer 2 Many Wines and sustainable clothing brand Commonsense Clothing.

Robbie Williamson, formerly of the Dakota hotel, has been appointed Fearns’ general manager. He said: “Our aim is to create a destination for people to dine, drink, shop and lounge in the heart of Leeds Dock. We’re delighted to be surrounded by other leisure amenities such as the Royal Armouries, local independents and the buzzing waterside community of the Dock.”