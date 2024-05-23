Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A huge new office building in Leeds city centre has finally opened after months of work.

City Square House, next to Leeds Station, is the latest addition to the city’s skyline with more than 140,000 square feet of space.

It was developed by MRP and built by McAleer and Rushe. Already, 85 per cent of the building has been let.

City Square House has opened. Photo: MRP.

Bosses said that the completion of City Square House marks a significant step forward for improvements in the area.

The design of the new building includes locally sourced steel, with tenant including leading global law firm DLA Piper, SME insurance specialist Markel and professional services consultancy Barnett Waddingham.

Its doors were officially opened on Wednesday night (May 22) at a grand reception with guests including the key partners and occupiers of the new development.

The 12-storey building has terraces on the fourth, fifth and sixth levels, along with cycling, electric vehicle and e-bike charging point facilities.

There is currently an available 5,600 square feet of office space on the ground floor and 15,900 square feet on the second floor.

Angus Montieth, Development Director at MRP, said: “The practical completion of City Square House is a massive milestone to celebrate.

“We have created the best-in-class prime office development in Leeds, unrivalled in its location and with sustainability and wellbeing at the heart of its design.

“It boasts an impressive tenant community and we are confident that we will set a new prime rent in Leeds of £40 per square foot.”

He added: “It’s been an amazing journey and a huge collaborative effort to turn the dream of a magnificent Leeds city centre office building into reality.