Leeds city centre in the 1990s: Memories of shops you visited on Briggate

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 3rd Sep 2024, 04:45 BST

For decades it has been a retail heartbeat in Leeds city centre.

Briggate has been the 'go to' destination for a generation of shoppers on the lookout for a bargain and a retail fix. This collection of photos rewinds to the 1990s and showcases the range of shops on offer to suit all tastes, styles and budgets. They are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. READ MORE: 22 of the best photos take you back to Leeds city centre in 1992 LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

Did you visit these shops? Pictured in May 1996.

1. Briggate in the 1990s

Did you visit these shops? Pictured in May 1996. | Roy Fox Photo: Roy Fox

Photo Sales
The Littlewoods store pictured in July 1997.

2. briggate in the 1990s

The Littlewoods store pictured in July 1997. | Peter Thacker Photo: Peter Thacker

Photo Sales
Shops running up Briggate are Schuh shoes, Dunne, then Thorntons Arcade, Starbucks Coffee. The next shop is vacant and is now To Let. It was formerly Duty Frees and before that Peel's Pound Shop.

3. Briggate in the 1990s

Shops running up Briggate are Schuh shoes, Dunne, then Thorntons Arcade, Starbucks Coffee. The next shop is vacant and is now To Let. It was formerly Duty Frees and before that Peel's Pound Shop. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales
September 1999 and along the left is H Samuel, jewellers, Saxone shoe shop, and Alliance and Leicester building society. On the right is Principles Fashions.

4. Briggate in the 1990s

September 1999 and along the left is H Samuel, jewellers, Saxone shoe shop, and Alliance and Leicester building society. On the right is Principles Fashions. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales
On the left is Wendys fast food restaurant, then Borders books and music and Envy, a clothes shop.

5. Briggate in the 1990s

On the left is Wendys fast food restaurant, then Borders books and music and Envy, a clothes shop. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales
On right is Clinical Exchange, opticians, pictured in September 1999.

6. Briggate in the 1990s

On right is Clinical Exchange, opticians, pictured in September 1999. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Leeds

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.