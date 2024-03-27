Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Plans to introduce a new shipping-container-style venue were first announced in December 2022, following a decline in the number of stalls and traders operating in the open market.

At the time, market traders said they felt blindsided by the proposal, which Leeds City Council said would be as “complementary as possible to the market” while boosting revenue.

And now the council has announced the company that it wants to bring the food village to life, as it unveiled the first CGI pictures of what the venue could look like.

Specialising in creating sustainable leisure destinations, STACK currently operates in Seaburn, near Sunderland, and has a few other developments in the making - including one in Newcastle city centre.

Long-term market trader Shaun Dolan, whose family has run a fruit and vegetable stall for 80 years, said the announcement was "disappointing".

Shaun Dolan, 60, is an outdoor trader at Leeds Kirkgate Market. Photo: Tony Johnson

The 60-year-old said: "I just think they have lost their way.

“We sell cheap stuff. At the moment, it’s very hard. People haven’t got money. If this goes, where are the people going to go? Tesco’s? Sainsbury’s? It will cost you a bloody arm and a leg.”

The transformed area would still be able to "comfortably accommodate all existing traders" as well as new arrivals, the council said.

It hopes the food village will boost footfall across the whole market site, and help to attract a new customer base to existing traders.

A CGI picture showing what the planned new food village at Leeds' Kirkgate Market could look like. Picture: Leeds City Council.

But outdoor stall holder Lisa Stebbings does not think this will be the case.

She said: “When we saw the plans, it was a little bit of a shock. And there’s all sorts of concerns, like will it encourage even more antisocial behaviour?

“Most people are in agreement that the outdoor market should be made smaller. I think obviously, it will make it look busier and quite clearly, we can't fill the stalls.

"I can see it working in a different part of town, I just don't see how it will bring people into the market. You're going to attract people who, I would say, in their wildest dreams, would not be going to Leeds market.”

Despite not agreeing with the plans, Shaun said it’s unlikely he’ll be able to leave the market.

He added: “I’m 60 now, what am I going to do? I’m not going to get a job anywhere. It’s hard work, we get up at half-past three every morning and we are here all day.”

Construction will not begin on the food village until necessary planning and licensing approvals have been acquired. Cost of building the food, beverage and entertainment venue would be met by STACK if the plans go ahead.