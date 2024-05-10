Rob Burrow Marathon 2024: Leeds Rhinos legend diagnosed with MND to join former teammate Kevin Sinfield
Rob Burrow CBE will be joining join his friend and former teammate Kevin Sinfield CBE at this years’ marathon, which will be taking place on Saturday (May 12), intending to finish the last leg of the 26.2-mile route together.
The Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon is a fitting tribute to the city that launched Rob’s career and which he calls home. Taking part alongside Sinfield is Jamie Jones-Buchanan MBE, Jamie Peacock MBE, Barrie McDermott and Gary Mercer. Rachel Woolford, the winner of this year’s The Apprentice, will also be running the marathon.
Participants at this year’s event, which is held in partnership with Clarion, are running to raise millions of pounds for the two main partner charities, the MND Association and the Rob Burrow Centre for Motor Neurone Disease (MND) Appeal, alongside a host of other local and national charities.
Burrow was diagnosed with MND in December 2019. The former Rhinos player and his family have campaigned tirelessly to raise awareness and funds to support everyone impacted by MND. A new MND Care Centre in Leeds, in his name, to support people living with the condition has been the goal.
This marathon and the Leeds Half Marathon, which is taking place on the same day, will be bringing that dream closer to reality. The two events last year exceeded a phenomenal £5 million in charitable donations for a number of truly great causes, including the event’s two main partner charities.
Councillor Jonathan Pryor, Leeds City Council’s deputy leader and executive member for economy, culture and education, said: “Rob and Kevin’s inspirational story in many ways epitomises the best of Leeds, and it will be great to see them together once again at Headingley Stadium.
“As someone who took part in the inaugural Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon and is also running next weekend, I know just how impressive the city looks and feels on occasions such as this. I’m sure the day is going to be a wonderful advert for Leeds – thanks to everyone who will be playing their part in making it a success.”
Delivered as a partnership between Leeds City Council and Jane Tomlinson’s Run For All, one of the UK’s largest not-for-profit events company, the Leeds Half Marathon promises to be another unforgettable day centred around friendship, fundraising and community. Nick Baines (Peanut) of the Kaiser Chiefs is set to take part in the half marathon.
Starting and finishing at Headingley Stadium, the Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon will start at 9.00am followed by the Leeds Half Marathon at 10.00am.
The hilly 26.2-mile marathon route explores the very best of Leeds, from Headingley to Otley and back. Participants will run through some of Leeds’ most diverse suburbs and scenic outer countryside. The Leeds Half Marathon route explores very much of the same route.
Roger Hutton, joint managing partner at Clarion said: “The inaugural 2023 Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon is a day we will never forget. We are so proud to be able to be part of that special day again this year. Finishing a marathon and half marathon is a remarkable achievement for anyone who participates but doing it as part of this very special event makes it all the more memorable. We wish everyone the best of luck.”
