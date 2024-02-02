Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

It was an unforgettable day for the city when rugby league legend Rob Burrow crossed the finish line in the arms of former Leeds Rhinos captain Kevin Sinfield last year.

The inaugural race raised millions of pounds for charity – and this year, organisers are hoping for an even bigger total.

Thousands of runners are expected to take part in this year's Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon. Photo: Steve Riding.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here’s everything you need to know about the Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon in 2024 –

What is it?

The marathon is named in honour of Leeds Rhinos rugby legend Rob Burrow, who was diagnosed with motor neurone disease (MND) in 2019.

Last year, over 12,000 runners took part in the city’s first marathon in over 20 years, raising more than £4m for charities, including £1.1m for Leeds Hospitals Charity, one of the event’s charity partners.

Thousands of people watched the emotional moment that Kevin Sinfield carried his best friend Rob Burrow over the finish line at Headingley Stadium.

Last year, thousands of people watched the emotional moment Leeds Rhinos legend Kevin Sinfield carried his former teammate Rob Burrow over the finish line. Photo: Steve Riding.

How many people take part?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Over 600 people put their running shoes on to join the team at Leeds Hospitals Charity last year.

Where does the money go?

Leeds Hospitals Charity has plans to build a specialist MND centre at Seacroft Hospital, which will be named after Rob Burrow, as the current facilities have been described as outdated.

The charity has now raised £5.3m of its £6.8m target. It is hoping that this year’s marathon will provide the final fundraising boost to reach the target.

What can I expect?

Paul Watkins, Director of Fundraising at Leeds Hospitals Charity said: “We’re really looking forward to the Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon this May.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was incredible to be part of the first-ever marathon next year, where tens of thousands of people came together, a community of people united by sport, friendship, and of course, the fight against motor neurone disease.

How do I sign up?

Leeds Hospitals Charity has a limited number of guaranteed charity places available for the Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon this year. It is currently offering two for one places when you sign up with a friend. Runners can sign up on the charity’s website.

When is it?