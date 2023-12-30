Leeds news you can trust since 1890
13 amazing moments that led to Kevin Sinfield and Rob Burrow receiving CBEs in New Year's Honours list

As the amazing fundraising work of Leeds Rhinos legends Kevin Sinfield and Rob Burrow is recognised in the New Year’s Honours list, we take a look at some of their impressive achievements that led to the accolades.
James Connolly
By James Connolly
Published 30th Dec 2023, 04:45 GMT

The heartwarming friendship shared by the former rugby lea­gue stars has brought tears to the eyes of thousands – and their heroic fundraising efforts have been nothing short of inspirational.

Now, having raised millions of pounds for charity, they’re set to become Commanders of the British Empire (CBEs) in the New Year, marking what has been an incredible four years for the courageous pair.

The CBE is the highest ranking order of the British Empire other than a Knighthood.

Most recently, former club captain Kevin completed his epic ‘7 in 7 in 7’ challenge, which saw him take on ultra-marathons in cities across the country. It raised more than £1,000,000 and counting for motor neurone disease (MND) charities, a condition that ex-teammate Rob was diagnosed with back in 2019.

Since the diagnosis, they’ve both totted up huge sums for charity – and boosted the profile of the disease, which may previously have been unfamiliar to many.

The CBEs, which were announced last night (December 29), are for services to MND awareness.

Here are some of the amazing achievements they’ve had since Rob’s diagnosis which led to their recognition in this year’s list –

In a now iconic image, best mates Rob Burrow and Kevin Sinfield crossed the finish line together at the inaugural Leeds Marathon in May. The former club captain carried Rob at the end of the race after having pushed him round the course in a specially adapted wheelchair. Runners who participated in the marathon collectively raised more than £1,000,000 for MND charities.

In his most recent - and most epic - fundraising challenged, Kevin took on seven ultramarathons in seven cities in seven days. The Herculean effort raised more than £1,000,000 for MND charities and saw him set off from Headingley Stadium last month.

The former rugby stars penned 'With You Every Step' this year, a book about the power of friendships and going the extra mile for your mates.

Rob, along with wife Lindsey and kids Macy and Maya, were nominated for a National Television Award for their moving documentary 'Rob Burrow: Living with MND'. While they didn't manage to bag the award, the film was still an emotional watch for thousands of viewers who were inspired to take on their own fundraisers for MND charities.

The Burrow family have been incredibly candid about Rob's journey so far. Lindsey, Rob's wife, told the YEP in August that her husband will not give in to the disease as he continues the fight.

Rob received the Honorary Freedom of the City of Leeds at a special meeting of Leeds City Council at Leeds Civic Hall in recognition of his fundraising work.

