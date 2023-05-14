Leeds news you can trust since 1890
15 Leeds half marathon pictures capturing the spirit and determination of this year's runners

Thousands of runners tackled the Leeds Half Marathon on Sunday as the sun shone down on the city.

Georgina Morris
By Georgina Morris
Published 14th May 2023, 18:06 BST
Updated 14th May 2023, 18:20 BST

The annual race was started in 2003 by the late Jane Tomlinson, the woman who inspired the Run for All charity that now hosts races all over the UK. The organisation also helped to organise the first Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon this weekend, with runners in both races starting and finishing at Headingley Stadium.

Our photographer Steve Riding was there to capture the day’s highlights, including these pictures of Leeds Half Marathon participants.

Runners were in good spirits as they hit the road for Leeds Half Marathon.

1. Leeds Half Marathon 2023

Runners were in good spirits as they hit the road for Leeds Half Marathon. Photo: Steve Riding

Runners set off from Headingley Stadium.

2. Leeds Half Marathon 2023

Runners set off from Headingley Stadium. Photo: Steve Riding

A runner in fancy dress heads out onto the course.

3. Leeds Half Marathon 2023

A runner in fancy dress heads out onto the course. Photo: Steve Riding

Everyone was raring to go after joining in with a warm-up at the stadium.

4. Leeds Half Marathon 2023

Everyone was raring to go after joining in with a warm-up at the stadium. Photo: Steve Riding

