15 Leeds half marathon pictures capturing the spirit and determination of this year's runners
Thousands of runners tackled the Leeds Half Marathon on Sunday as the sun shone down on the city.
The annual race was started in 2003 by the late Jane Tomlinson, the woman who inspired the Run for All charity that now hosts races all over the UK. The organisation also helped to organise the first Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon this weekend, with runners in both races starting and finishing at Headingley Stadium.
Our photographer Steve Riding was there to capture the day’s highlights, including these pictures of Leeds Half Marathon participants.