The final episode of Series 18 aired yesterday (April 18) on BBC One and saw Rachel and Phil Turner, of Bognor Regis, battle it out to win Lord Sugar’s approval and a £250,000 investment into their businesses.

Rachel, who lives in Shadwell, founded boutique gym North Studio in Roundhay in 2020. She later opened a second site in Harrogate and went on The Apprentice to expand her business across the north.

Speaking to the Yorkshire Evening Post, Rachel shared her beginnings, support she received from the city and what’s next for her.

What inspired you to start your own business in Leeds at the age of 23?

I always wanted my own business since I was a kid. That was one thing I did know. I've never been able to sit still. I've always wanted to do something a little bit different and I'm from a family of two self-employed parents. I think it was the natural route for me to go down.

I had been working at various gyms. I had a management role at Sweaty Betty at the time and I left it and risked it all. People do think you're crazy when you do something like that, especially when you're 23. But for me, what did I have to lose? I was young, I didn't have any responsibilities. I didn’t have any kids. I'm so glad I've done it now. It was a big risk, but it’s paid off.

Rachel founded North Studio on Street Lane in 2020 (Photo: North Studio)

And what's it been like owning a business in Leeds?

Owning a business in Leeds, I wouldn't do it anywhere else. People say to me, ‘do you not open in London?’ There's so many reasons I won't open in London. First and foremost, my company values - we are a northern brand and I will stick by that for as long as I am running and owning my own studio. And London is a very crowded market.

It's a pleasure to own a business in Leeds and have such a strong community of northerners. I couldn't be prouder of owning a business in Leeds, especially coming from a family who have had businesses in Leeds as well. My grandad had a business in Leeds, my dad had the business in Leeds and now me, so hopefully my own children one day might have one too. My roots are here.

Did you expect to get to the final of the Apprentice?

You've got to have belief in yourself when you apply for something like the Apprentice. But there's always been a seed of doubt in my mind. I think I'm one of those people that doubt themselves probably a little bit too much.

And I was aware I was amongst a very good cohort of candidates this year, the amount of credible people in the process, it’s intimidating. I was by no means thinking, ‘I've got this in the bag’. I thought I'm gonna have my work cut out here but as long as I stay true to myself, not be b****y, not throw people under the bus, I'll be proud - however I perform.

Leeds entrepreneur Rachel Woolford was picked to be Lord Sugar's new business partner on last night's final of BBC TV's The Apprentice (Photo: Ian West/PA Wire)

You went to school with Dr Paul Midha. What was it like to see him on the show?

We got the same school bus. I first saw him in the boardroom, we didn't see each other before that - it had been 10 or 11 years. It was so nice living in the house with someone from Leeds because you almost feel at home. You've got someone who knows where you're from, knows the areas, and we had quite a few mutual friends so it was really comforting actually to have someone from Leeds and as lovely as Paul with me.

What was it like representing Leeds on the Apprentice with Paul?

It's been an honour to represent Leeds. I love Leeds. I will always be a Leeds girl through and through, and I think there's nothing quite like the support you get from the north or Leeds. People have just been amazing and I don't think you can beat it.

My family are Leeds United supporters and they always say, ‘Leeds United have the best fans’. I think we've proven how much people just love Leeds. Hopefully, I've done all the Leeds people proud.

What has the support been like from people in Leeds since you've appeared on the show?

The support has been overwhelming. I didn't expect it to be as big as it has been. It's a risk going on TV with your business and it was a risk I took and, hopefully, it’s paid off and people are proud of the fact that I am from Leeds.

I’ve had messages and support from a lot of young people from up north and from Leeds and Harrogate saying they're inspired by what I've done, which baffles me because I've just always seen myself as just a girl from Leeds. I couldn't really ask for much more.

Leeds candidates Rachel Woolford and Dr Paul Midha. Photo: BBC/Naked/Ray Burmiston/PA Wire.

What was your favourite task on the show?

My favourite task was Formula-E [a motorsport championship for electric cars]. I'm not really interested in doing all the logo designs. I think there's some brilliant people out there who are way better suited to doing that than me. So Formula-E, where we were out talking to people, delivering an experience, which is what I do day-to-day at work, I was in my element. I loved it.

What task was the most challenging?

Creative a vegan alternative to cheese was the most difficult. For so many reasons. Firstly, it's not something I know anything about. It was the last task. There were only three of us on the team and all of us knew what it meant. If we lose two out of three are going home.

The pressure was on. I took the project manager role, because nobody else was up for it. For viewers watching, they’re probably like, ‘why did you choose curry?’. The amount of pressure in that task, I can't explain. I think people probably need to give all three of us a little bit more credit because it was a really tough task given what was up for grabs.

Inside North Studio. Classes include Box and Build, Vinyasa Yoga, Cycle 45, HIIT + Run and The Rebuild.

Who were you closest to in the show and who have you stayed in touch with?

I'm friends with most of them. I was so lucky to have made some lovely friends. Some of them will be my friends for life because you go through such a unique experience. Having Paul Midha there was great because it's that friendly face from Leeds. Flo Edwards, I shared a room with her and I think you have such a unique bond after doing something like that.

Then Tre Lowe as well. He supported me and backed me throughout the whole process. And he was never one to throw anyone under the bus to make himself look better. He credited his team around him. And I think people like that, you're lucky to work amongst them. I love them all.

What does the near future look like for you and your businesses?